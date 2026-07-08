You’re Not Behind

What does it mean to have “enough”—and how do you know when your business is helping you build the life you want rather than slowly taking it over?

In this episode of Creative on Purpose’s Scott Perry reconnects with Nic Peterson for a wide-ranging conversation about sufficiency, Stoicism, self-mastery, priorities, non-negotiables, and the quiet discipline of telling the truth about what you actually want.

Nic challenges the usual extremes: chasing more for its own sake on one side, renouncing desire altogether on the other. The real work is more honest and more demanding. It begins with knowing where you are, what time it is in your life, and what you’re actually building toward.

Together, Scott and Nic explore why “enough” is not scarcity, why boundaries create freedom, why you’re probably not behind, and why clarity must come before certainty — and certainty before any meaningful attempt to collapse time.

This conversation is especially useful for solopreneurs, coaches, consultants, creatives, and purpose-driven professionals who want their business to fund and fit a life worth wanting, not consume it.

Want to go deeper with Nic? Paid subscribers to Creative on Purpose are invited to join us next Monday at noon ET for an exclusive live Q&A with Nic. We’ll continue the conversation around enoughness, priorities, non-negotiables, and how to build a business and life with greater clarity. Upgrade today to join the Circle or Inner Circle, bring your questions, and be part of the conversation. Upgrade here

In This Episode

Scott and Nic explore:

Why “enough” begins with honesty about what you want

The difference between owning something and letting it own you

Why your business should serve your life, not the other way around

How priorities help you decide before fear, panic, or greed take over

Why non-negotiables free up time, energy, and bandwidth

The problem with believing you’re “behind”

Why comparison fails when everyone is playing a different game

How clarity, certainty, and collapsing time work together

Why you become the thing by doing the thing

Key Takeaway

You are not behind. You are where you are. The better question is whether your current decisions are increasing the probability that you get closer to what you actually want.

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Go Tubing

Thank you Brie-Anna Willey, New Paths with Sparks, Duncan The Sage, Emma Medina, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nic Peterson! Join me for my next live video in the app.