How to Avoid the Speed Trap

Most solopreneurs are tempted by the same two traps: adding more or going faster.

More tools. More tactics. More content. More channels. More productivity. More speed.

But if you haven’t clarified where you’re going, where you’re starting, and what actually matters, faster usually just means getting lost more efficiently.

In this pop-up edition of Creative on Purpose Live, Scott Perry explores the “speed trap” and the framework of Clarity, Certainty, and Collapsing Time, drawing from Nick Peterson’s work and Dan Nicholson’s Rigging the Game.

You’ll hear why collapsing time should come last, how to audit your time and money against the life and business you actually want, and why sustainable solopreneur growth depends on fewer essential moves done better—not more digital marketing noise.

This episode is for purpose-driven creators, coaches, freelancers, and solopreneurs who want to build a business that funds and fits their life without funnel theatrics, algorithm chasing, or digital marketing BS.

Absolutely. I’d add this after the main episode description:

Here’s what’s covered in this episode:

Why “more” and “faster” often take solopreneurs further from what they actually want

Why collapsing time should come after clarity and certainty—not before

How to define a business goal that actually fits your desired lifestyle

Why auditing your time, money, tools, and tactics can immediately create momentum

The three essentials every successful business needs: an irresistible offer, an eager audience, and a way to connect the two

How conversation-first marketing builds trust without funnels, pressure, or performance theater

Why raising the floor beats pushing the ceiling when you want sustainable growth

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Thank you Ryan Maxwell, Duncan The Sage, Brian Baraszu, Nic Peterson, and Kato McNickle and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.