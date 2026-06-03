Why Your Work Matters More Than You Think

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In this episode, Scott Perry and Heat Dziczek engage in a wide-ranging conversation about significance, empathy, meaningful work, and the quiet impact we often fail to recognize in ourselves.

They explore why generous, thoughtful people often value the small things others do for them while discounting the small things they do for others. From there, the conversation moves into the stories we tell ourselves, the gap between intention and impact, how to receive feedback without losing yourself, and why meaningful work does not have to be big, famous, or widely visible to matter.

This episode is a reminder that significance is not something you earn through scale, status, or approval. It is something practiced in relationship, conversation, service, and the courage to keep showing up.

In This Episode

Scott and Heat discuss:

Why we often underestimate the significance of our own actions

The difference between being interesting and being interested

How our internal stories shape our sense of meaning

Why many “problems” are actually situations that require practice, not solutions

The interpretation gap between intention and impact

How receptivity, restraint, and responsibility improve difficult conversations

What to say when someone is facing something painful and you do not know how to respond

Why feedback can make your work better, even when it first lands as criticism

How fear can become a compass instead of an excuse to hide

Why sufficiency and “enoughness” are essential to meaningful work

The importance of surrounding yourself with the right people

Key Takeaway

You are probably more significant than you give yourself credit for in the ways that matter, and less significant than you imagine in the ways that keep you stuck in rumination.

Meaningful work is not about playing someone else’s game better. It is about deciding what game is yours, who it is for, and how to keep showing up with generosity, honesty, and care.

Mentioned in This Episode

Seth Godin

The Song of Significance

Akimbo Workshops

The Creative on Purpose community

Heat’s work helping people have better conversations with people with cancer

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Source transcript:

Thank you Claire Machado, Noble Blend, Kyra Faison-Gardner, and many others for tuning into my live video with Heat! Join me for my next live video in the app.