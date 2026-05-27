The Identity Trap: Leadership, Purpose, and Playing Your Own Game

What happens when the role you’ve been playing no longer tells the full story of who you are?

In this conversation, Scott Perry joins Edgar Huitema, PhD to explore identity, leadership, coaching, creativity, and the shift from performing a role to practicing a way of being. Edgar shares his experience moving from scientist to leader and realizing that what animated him most was not simply biology, but learning, exploration, and working with people.

Scott reflects on the “identity trap,” the difference between management and leadership, and why he sees himself less as a coach and more as a cornerman: someone who helps others get clear about where they are, what they want, and how to close the gap with greater ease and velocity.

Together, they explore curiosity, humility, play, conversation, and choosing the game of life and work you actually want to play.

Key Ideas Explored

The identity trap

Roles matter, but they are not the whole story. We can take our roles seriously without clinging to them so tightly that they limit our growth or happiness.

Management vs. leadership

Management often maintains the status quo. Leadership points toward something better and invites others to come along.

From role to deeper identity

Edgar’s shift from scientist to leader revealed that his deeper identity was not only rooted in biology, but in learning, exploring, and working with others.

The cornerman posture

Scott describes his work as helping people see blind spots, reveal untapped potential, and decide what to do next.

Being and becoming

We are already sufficient as we are, and we can still practice becoming more of who we are here to be.

Play your own game

“You can’t win a game you don’t want to play.” Success has to be defined on your terms, not inherited from society, family, peers, or the market.

Begin and begin again

Every conversation, project, and moment offers the chance to return to openness, curiosity, and presence.

Be interested, not interesting

The best conversations often begin when we stop trying to impress and start paying closer attention.

Quoteable Moments

“You can’t win a game you don’t want to play.”

“We can take our roles seriously without clinging to them as the whole story.”

“Management often maintains what is. Leadership points toward what might be.”

“Every moment gives us the chance to begin and begin again.”

“People don’t need you to be interesting as much as they appreciate you being interested.”

Your Turn

Where are you clinging to a role that once served you, but may now be too small for who you are becoming?

And what would change if you stopped trying to play someone else’s game and started defining success on your own terms?

Links and Resources

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Thank you Claire Machado, Duncan The Sage, and many others for tuning into my live video with Edgar Huitema, PhD! Join me for my next live video in the app.