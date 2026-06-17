Business Success Without Marketing BS

What if you could build a successful business without becoming a full-time digital marketer?

In this conversation, Scott Perry of Creative on Purpose joins Shannon R. MacKinnon of Imagine | Believe | Discover to talk about what it really means to build a business that funds and fits your ideal lifestyle — without algorithm chasing, funnel gymnastics, fake urgency, or salesy tactics.

Scott shares why so many solopreneurs, authors, coaches, creatives, and freelancers get pulled into someone else’s game, how to define “enough” on your own terms, and why the best marketing often begins with a simple posture: be a blessing.

This episode explores business, purpose, community, mortality, creative work, and the courage to stop chasing conventional success and start building something that actually fits the life you want to live.

Here’s What’s Covered

In this episode, we talk about:

How to build a business that funds and fits your real life

Why platform-building can become a trap for authors and creatives

The difference between playing your game and playing someone else’s

Why “enough” is a more useful target than more

How cemetery runs, memento mori, and grandparenting shape Scott’s view of purpose

What Be a Blessing Marketing means in practice

How generosity, trust, and good work can attract the right clients

Why community matters for solopreneurs who want to make a difference

The meaning behind “imagine, believe, discover”

Go Further

Want more principle-based guidance for building a purpose-driven business without digital marketing BS?

Subscribe to the Creative on Purpose Substack:

You’ll find essays, resources, community calls, and support for solopreneurs who want to do work that matters with people they care about.

And be sure to subscribe to the Creative on Purpose YouTube channel for more conversations, trainings, and practical ideas for building a business on your terms.

Thank you Kyra Faison-Gardner, Claire Machado, and many others for tuning into my live video with Shannon R. MacKinnon! Join me for my next live video in the app.