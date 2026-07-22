The Human Advantage Over AI

AI may know everything written about the ocean—but it has never been wet.

In this wide-ranging live Q&A, Scott Perry speaks with author, entrepreneur, and mentor Nic Peterson about what it means to create meaningful work in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

Nic explains why lived experience, genuine curiosity, human connection, and the willingness to put unfinished work into the world are becoming more valuable—not less. He also shares how to make an impact without pretending to be someone you are not, how to uncover the simple truth buried inside a complicated idea, and why the process really is the shortcut.

The conversation moves from practical communication and business-building principles into deeper questions about identity, fear, structure, energy, and integrity.

Nic also reveals what happened when he quietly published a collection of books on Amazon—and how writing those books forced him to confront the gap between what he taught and how he behaved.

In this episode:

How to serve others when you naturally prefer solitude

Why you may need a source on one side and a megaphone on the other

How conversations help you find the one sentence people remember

Why you should test ideas on real people instead of polishing them in isolation

How to choose which fear will guide your actions

Why curiosity can interrupt anxiety, shame, and embarrassment

The advantage lived experience gives humans over AI

Why growth requires a structure capable of supporting more energy, money, or influence

How writing can expose the difference between your stated beliefs and actual behavior

What Nick learned from publishing his books through Amazon

Why philosophy is useless unless it improves your life or the lives of those you serve

The central invitation is simple: put the idea into contact with reality. Say the thing. Watch what happens. Stay receptive. Then use what you learn to make the work clearer, truer, and more useful.

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This conversation was recorded during an exclusive live session for members of The Circle.

Join The Circle to participate in future live Q&A calls with Scott and Nic, connect with purpose-driven solopreneurs, and gain access to conversations, coaching, and resources designed to help you build meaningful work on your own terms.

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