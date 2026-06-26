Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

Don’t Forget Stoicism. (But Don’t Skip Skepticism Either.)
Why the ancient philosophies we need today are both/and, not either/or.
  Scott Perry
Stop Hustling & Build a Business That Fits
A conversation on Stoicism, dharma, generosity, burnout, and purpose-driven work without digital marketing BS.
  Scott Perry and Dharma Funder
47:50
Keep Your Philosophy on the Ground
A walked idea is worth ten you only admire.
  Scott Perry
It Is Solved by Walking
Better living and work through a surprisingly relevant two-thousand-year-old phrase.
  Scott Perry
Business Success Without Marketing BS
How to build a purpose-driven business that funds and fits your life.
  Scott Perry and Shannon R. MacKinnon
35:01
Are You Following a Rulebook for a Game You Never Wanted to Play?
Join us for a free 30-minute workshop about building your publication on your terms.
  Scott Perry
Don’t Collapse Time (Yet)
Three traps stand between you and what you want. Speed is only the last of them.
  Scott Perry
How to Avoid the Speed Trap
Why clarity and certainty must come before growth, speed, and scale
  Scott Perry
29:15
Focus Is Not Aiming
You can stare straight at the target and still send the arrow nowhere.
  Scott Perry
The Discipline of Less
More isn’t a strategy. It’s the thing that eats strategy.
  Scott Perry
Why Your Work Matters More Than You Think
On empathy, feedback, fear, and the work of becoming more human
  Scott Perry and Heat
44:32
Are You Climbing the Wrong Mountain?
You can be smart, flexible, and still be chasing the wrong thing.
  Scott Perry
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