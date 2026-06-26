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Don’t Forget Stoicism. (But Don’t Skip Skepticism Either.)
Why the ancient philosophies we need today are both/and, not either/or.
6 hrs ago
•
Scott Perry
8
5
Stop Hustling & Build a Business That Fits
A conversation on Stoicism, dharma, generosity, burnout, and purpose-driven work without digital marketing BS.
Jun 24
•
Scott Perry
and
Dharma Funder
11
47:50
Keep Your Philosophy on the Ground
A walked idea is worth ten you only admire.
Jun 22
•
Scott Perry
17
13
2
It Is Solved by Walking
Better living and work through a surprisingly relevant two-thousand-year-old phrase.
Jun 19
•
Scott Perry
17
11
7
Business Success Without Marketing BS
How to build a purpose-driven business that funds and fits your life.
Jun 17
•
Scott Perry
and
Shannon R. MacKinnon
9
1
35:01
Are You Following a Rulebook for a Game You Never Wanted to Play?
Join us for a free 30-minute workshop about building your publication on your terms.
Jun 15
•
Scott Perry
11
2
1
Don’t Collapse Time (Yet)
Three traps stand between you and what you want. Speed is only the last of them.
Jun 11
•
Scott Perry
15
1
How to Avoid the Speed Trap
Why clarity and certainty must come before growth, speed, and scale
Jun 10
•
Scott Perry
16
29:15
Focus Is Not Aiming
You can stare straight at the target and still send the arrow nowhere.
Jun 8
•
Scott Perry
16
11
4
The Discipline of Less
More isn’t a strategy. It’s the thing that eats strategy.
Jun 5
•
Scott Perry
10
6
3
Why Your Work Matters More Than You Think
On empathy, feedback, fear, and the work of becoming more human
Jun 3
•
Scott Perry
and
Heat
10
2
44:32
Are You Climbing the Wrong Mountain?
You can be smart, flexible, and still be chasing the wrong thing.
Jun 1
•
Scott Perry
17
10
3
© 2026 Scott Perry
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