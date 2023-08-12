About Creative on Purpose

Some people arrive here because they’re building something — a business, a practice, a body of work — and they want it to fund and fit the life they actually want, not consume it.

Some people arrive here because they’re navigating something — a transition, a question, a quiet sense that more is available to them than what they’re currently living.

Either way, you’re in the right place.

My name is Scott Perry. I help people achieve greater purpose, prosperity, and peace of mind by aligning who you are, what you do, and where you belong.

The philosophy and principles running underneath everything here is older than any framework I’ve built. I’ve been studying Stoic philosophy since seventh grade, when a Latin teacher named Don Kelly handed me his personal copy of Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations and changed the trajectory of my life.

What Marcus understood — and what I keep coming back to — is that flourishing isn’t something you stumble into. It’s something you practice. Deliberately. Daily. In the middle of real life, real work, and real relationships.

That’s what Creative on Purpose is for.

If the Art of Living is your arena…

I help you clarify what you’re here to do — and how to live your legacy now, not leave it behind when you’re gone. Whether you’re navigating a life transition, asking what comes next, or simply committed to the daily practice of living well, the work here is yours.

Start with The Art of Living section and download my free Art of Encore Living handbook (no opt-in required).

The Art Of Encore Living Handbook 2.78MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If Work That Matters is your arena…

I’m your cornerman for building a solopreneur business that funds and fits your life — on your terms, without digital marketing BS.

I help you go from unremarkable offer and inconsistent traction to a clear, irresistible Forever Offer and a reliable, repeatable, conversation-led revenue engine — so you can cultivate prosperity that fits the life you want.

If you want funnels, hacks, or growth at all costs, you’ll hate it here. If you want a principled business you can actually run, welcome.

Start with Work That Matters section and click here to download a free copy of Close the Gap (opt-in required).

What you’ll find here

Two lanes, one publication.

The Art of Living — philosophy, Stoic wisdom, spiritual explorations, identity, transitions, and the daily practice of living well. For anyone navigating what it means to flourish as a full human being.

Work That Matters — the Purpose-Driven Prosperity Model OSin practice. Offers, marketing, conversation engines, and the principled business of making a difference without selling out.

And running underneath both: the conviction that the examined life and meaningful work aren’t separate pursuits. They’re the same one.

For those who want to go deeper, the frameworks powering the Work That Matters lane:

Forever Offer — clarity that creates pull

Be a Blessing Marketing — trust that compounds

Close the Gap Execution — momentum without burnout

You don’t need to learn all the frameworks to get value. You need a next step you can take now.

Before you explore anything else…

Click the button and introduce yourself in the comments of the Welcome post.

→ Take me there

Concentric Circle of Connection (How We Can Work Together)

I don’t chase. I build proximity that’s earned.

Here’s the path:

Free subscriber — insight, tools, and invitations The Catalyst Exchange — free, focused clarity for all subscribers Circle — proximity that produces decisions Inner Circle — implementation support and deeper access Voxer Velocity — daily calibration while you implement Cornerman Coaching — high-proximity support for leaders building what matters

In addition to weekly calls and monthly workshops, paid members also get access to the quarterly planning tools we use in workshops, including the Offer/Web/Engine scorecards. Those aren’t the entry point — they’re an activation tool once you’ve chosen proximity.

If you want funnels, hacks, or algorithm tricks, you’ll hate it here.

If you want a principled, conversation-led life and business that funds and fits who you are, welcome.