Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Jayn Avery's avatar
Jayn Avery
7d

I will save this forever!! All three of the walking explanations are a part of me. Thank you!!

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1 reply by Scott Perry
Tania Del Rio's avatar
Tania Del Rio
7d

Looking forward to the Circle conversation today!

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