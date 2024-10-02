There’s a version of success that looks right from the outside and feels hollow on the inside.

You’re producing. You’re moving. But something’s still off. A gap between who you are and what you’re doing, between the life you’re building and the one you actually want to live.

That gap is the work. The Circle is where you close it, with the right people in your corner.

The Circle gives you a mirror and a corner: thoughtful people who help you surface blind spots, make decisions better, and build a business that funds and fits your life — through weekly live calls focused on the real work, not digital marketing BS, so you leave each call with a move that closes the gap.

How I Learned This

When my wife and I became our grandson Jasper’s full-time caregivers, something had to give. I couldn’t keep 100-hour weeks and have the life I wanted.

So I put the art of living first and built the work around it. I went from 100 hours a week to 10. I earned more. And I lived with more purpose, prosperity, and peace of mind.

It came down to one plain truth: every system, including your life, is perfectly designed to produce the results it’s getting. Repeating yesterday’s patterns while hoping for a new outcome is the definition of stuck.

Click here to join The Circle.

Who it’s for

Some people here are building something. A business, a practice, a body of work that matters. Some are navigating something. A transition, a question, a chapter opening in ways they didn’t expect.

Different terrain. The same work underneath.

The Circle is for people who sense there’s more available to them than what they’re living, and who want to do the honest work of figuring out who they are, what they’re good at, and where they belong.

If you want formulas, hacks, or tricks, you won’t find them here. If you want a principled, conversation-led path to work that funds and fits who you are and who you’re becoming, you’re in the right place.

“Working by myself, I can get trapped in the maze of my own mind; this group is a respite and relief. I hear struggles that keep me from feeling all alone and solutions that invigorate me anew.”— Allen Evitts, Essential Project Manager

What you get

A mirror. Weekly live calls where you bring your real work, and I reflect your blind spots back, find the question under your question, and help you find the move only you can make. You leave knowing your next step.

A corner. A small, generous community of difference-makers who get it, so the work stops being something you carry alone.

Guidance that compounds. No content for content’s sake. Clear, grounded direction built on philosophy and principles, so what you learn holds up next year instead of expiring next quarter.

A way to go deeper. When the time is right, members get 50% off my Voxer Velocity and Cornerman coaching programs.

“Scott’s helped me move from vague to specific with my offer… The result? More conversations with prospective clients.” — Penny Harris ACC, Mission Centered Giving

Becoming the person who can build it

It’s about becoming someone who can build the life you actually want. Aligning your values, your work, and your days, so you live your legacy now instead of hoping it’s remembered later.

“What a joy to have Scott Perry and his band of merry risk-takers as part of my working week - honestly, solopreneurship never felt so un-solo and comforting - like a bunch of genuine high fives. If you are a creative trying to make it on your own, this is the best investment you can make.” — MJ Viederman, The Hail Mary Artist

Step in

You didn’t land here by accident. Something in you already knows the gap is real and that The Circle just might be what you need to close it.

If you want to experience the work before you commit, attend a call as my guest. Drop ‘GUEST PASS’ in the comments, and I’ll send you the details and Zoom room link.

If you already know, join us in The Circle.

Join now.

Circle up

“If you haven’t joined Scott’s amazing community, you should seriously consider it.”

— Brie-Anna Willey, Business for Nerds

I’m ready — upgrade your subscription today!

Upgrade now

Already a Circle member? Share what you’ve learned or achieved in the replies.

P.S. — The process is the shortcut. And you don’t have to walk it alone. See you inside The Circle!