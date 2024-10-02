Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Kato McNickle's avatar
Kato McNickle
Oct 2, 2024

My fave online community that I don’t run myself. Props!

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3 replies by Scott Perry and others
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Oct 2, 2024

If you haven't joined Scott's amazing community, you should seriously consider it. There is so much value! Sitting in on calls alone helps us grow and learn!

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