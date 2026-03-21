How to Make a Difference Without Selling Out

On this episode of Business for Nerds Live, Dr. Brie-Anna Willey welcomes cornerman and author Scott Perry for a conversation about his book, Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference.

This is a warm, candid conversation between two people who clearly know and respect each other’s work. Brie introduces Scott not just as a guest but as someone who has personally shaped her journey as a coach and business owner. From there, the conversation opens into the bigger questions behind the book: what it means to live and work with courage, how to take yourself and your calling seriously, and why making a difference usually requires more honesty, intention, and resolve than most people expect.

If you care about meaningful work, creative courage, and building a life or business that reflects who you really are, this episode is worth your attention.

In this episode:

Brie’s introduction to Scott Perry as coach, mentor, and author

A conversation centered around Scott’s book, Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference

Reflections on courage, purpose, and doing work that matters

An honest, unscripted exchange that goes where it needs to go

This episode will resonate with creatives, solopreneurs, and purpose-driven people who want to stop circling the work they’re meant to do and start stepping into it with greater clarity and conviction.

Get the book

Ready to read Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference? Get the paperback here:

Purchase the paperback

Subscribe for more

For more conversations, essays, and resources from Scott Perry, subscribe to Creative on Purpose.

Thank you Claire Machado, Seth Werkheiser, Judith Röhrle, Renewable Philanthropy, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brie-Anna Willey! Join me for my next live video in the app.