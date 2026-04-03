How to Know When It’s Time to Quit, Pivot, and Start the Work That Matters

What happens when a book doesn’t just inspire you, but helps you admit you’re building the wrong thing?

In this conversation, Katherine Palmer (Finding My Slow Groove) welcomes Scott Perry to her first Substack Live to talk about Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference and the unexpected impact it had on her own creative path.

What began as an attempt to troubleshoot a stalled business became something far more honest: a realization that the work she really wanted to do was write the book that had been waiting inside her all along.

Scott shares how Intrepid is designed to help people discern what matters, test their commitment, and take intentional action. They talk about the value of rereading a book from a new point of view, why solopreneurs are creatives (whether they call themselves that or not), and what it actually means to “ship before you’re ready.”

The conversation also gets practical.

Scott explains how he developed and shared Intrepid through Substack, why he chose to self-publish without Amazon, and what most people get wrong about publishing a book. The hard part is not only writing it. The hard part is getting it into the hands of the right people.

This episode is for writers, solopreneurs, and purpose-driven creatives who have something meaningful to make but need a clearer, braver way to move forward.

In this episode, you’ll hear about:

How Intrepid helped Katherine leave behind a misaligned business path

Why rereading the right book can reveal an entirely new direction

What “ship before you’re ready” really means in practice

How to validate a book idea before it’s finished

Why sharing your work publicly can strengthen both the work and the demand for it

What Scott learned from self-publishing Intrepid without Amazon

Purchase the book

Click the button below to get your copy of Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference now (paperback purchase includes ebook and audiobook editions + reader’s guide).

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Onward

If this episode challenged or encouraged you, share it with a writer, creative, or solopreneur who needs it. And if you’re ready to do more purposeful work and build something that matters, grab a copy of Intrepid today.