How to Launch a Book Without Social Media, Amazon, or Ads

What if your book didn’t need a massive audience, a complicated funnel, or an ad budget to succeed?

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In this episode, Creative on Purpose’s Scott Perry pulls back the curtain on the launch of Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference and explains how it became his most successful book launch so far using Substack, relationship assets, and a clear idea worth spreading. He explains why most authors treat a book like a product, why that approach often leads to burnout, and what to do instead.

Scott breaks down the core reframe behind Intrepid: the real problem for many purpose-driven people is not motivation, but commitment. From there, he walks through Seth Godin’s “marketing trifecta,” the importance of defining the transformation your book offers, identifying the specific people it is for, and making a promise you can actually keep.

He also explains how a small but engaged audience can outperform a larger, less connected one, how he mobilized his paid subscriber community to support the launch, and how collaboration and trust opened the door to wider distribution through Substack Live conversations with other writers and creators.

This episode is for writers, solopreneurs, coaches, and creators who want to publish and promote meaningful work without resorting to hustle culture, growth hacks, or guru tactics.

In this episode, Scott shares:

Why a book should be treated as a delivery system for an idea worth spreading

The core idea behind Intrepid: do you care enough to commit?

Seth Godin’s three marketing questions for authors

Why the smallest viable audience matters more than a big following

How to use community and relationship assets to launch a book well

Why books work best when they lead readers into deeper engagement with your work

Resources and Links

Purchase Intrepid: Dare to Make a Difference.

Get Intrepid

Subscribe to the Creative on Purpose Substack.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel for more conversations about meaningful work, principled marketing, and building a business that fits your life.

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