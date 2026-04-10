A recent essay published by Naval's Archive opens with an image worth holding onto.

Rows of women in a government office, 1946. Pencils in hand. Solving differential equations. Their job title, printed on their paychecks: Computer.

Not someone who used a computer. The computer itself. The word was born human.

The essay, riffing on a Naval tweet, traces three acts. A “computer” used to be a job title. Then it became a tool humans used. Now it’s becoming a thing computers use. Three sentences. An entire species reckoning with its own tools.

But the sharpest move in the piece isn’t the history. It’s the reframe.

The real anxiety beneath every AI conversation isn’t economic — it’s existential. Not “will I lose my job?” but “if my job is what makes me me, and the machine can do my job, then what am I?”

The essay calls it an identity crisis dressed up as an economic one. And it’s right.

What survives, the essay argues, isn’t the function. Functions always get absorbed.

What survives is everything that can’t be reduced to a function: judgment, taste, courage, and creativity that emerges from lived experience.

“These are not skills. They are qualities. And qualities cannot be automated — not because technology isn’t advanced enough, but because they aren’t functions at all. They are ways of being.”—Naval’s Archive, The Word That Forgot It’s Own Name

That’s a beautiful line. And it’s true as far as it goes.

But it doesn’t go far enough.

The Part That’s Missing

The essay ends with: “Keep the part that’s you. That’s the only part that was ever really yours to begin with.”

It sounds right. It feels right. But sit with it, and a question emerges.

How?

How do you keep the part that’s you when you’ve spent years building identity on functions — your output, your productivity, your ability to deliver? How do you develop judgment when every system you operate in rewards speed over discernment? How do you practice courage when the structures around you are designed to keep you comfortable and compliant?

The essay treats qualities as things you discover — as if judgment and taste are sitting there, waiting to be uncovered once you stop identifying with your functions. That’s a romantic frame.

Here’s what I’ve learned working with purpose-driven coaches, creatives, and freelancers for over a decade.

Qualities aren’t native traits. They’re not nouns. They’re verbs.

Judgment isn’t something you possess. It’s what happens when you distinguish between what you can change and what you can’t — and act from where you actually stand, not from where you wish you were. That’s situational agency. And it’s a practice, not a personality trait.

Courage isn’t abstract either. It’s what it takes to stop treating an identity story — “I’m not a numbers person,” “I’m not the kind of person who puts myself out there” — as a fixed circumstance and move anyway.

These qualities are outputs of practice. Without the practice, they’re just words on a list.

And Here’s the Harder Truth

The practice doesn’t happen alone.

This is where the essay’s frame quietly breaks down. Judgment, taste, courage — they’re presented as properties of a singular person. Individual qualities. Solo achievements.

But every solopreneur I’ve worked with who has genuinely developed these capacities did so in relationship. In the presence of someone with clear eyes who could see what they couldn’t see from inside the fight. Someone who would name the resistance they were dancing around. Someone who wouldn’t let them negotiate their way back into comfort.

AI is increasing solo capacity. You can do more alone than ever before. But it’s also increasing isolation. And isolation is where qualities go to atrophy — not because you’re lazy, but because there’s no one to hold the mirror, no one to call the thing you’re avoiding, no one to witness the commitment and hold you to it.

The qualities that can’t be automated need relational structures to develop. The question is whether those structures are any good.

Most of them aren’t.

What follows is the uncomfortable part — why most of the support structures people rely on are pointed in the wrong direction, what works instead, and why the answer has less to do with information and more to do with how you practice being the person you said you wanted to be. Keep reading when you upgrade now. Tap button for details.

The Wrong Direction

Most coaching models are built around time, not outcomes. Recurring sessions. Open-ended timelines. Outcomes that are loose enough that no one has to be accountable for them. No inherent incentive to move you toward a finish line — because a finish line ends the billing relationship.

The model itself creates conditions where slow movement and vague progress aren’t just acceptable. They’re the business model.