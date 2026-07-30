Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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michelle ray's avatar
michelle ray
9m

There is too much shame associated with AI for people to admit they use it in any significant way. People are branding others with the scarlet AI without discretion and it’s unfair. It’s all very self righteous and irritating.

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1 reply by Scott Perry
Essential Project Manager's avatar
Essential Project Manager
3h

Excellent article! I too use AI in my creative process, not to replace my thoughts, but to enhance and magnify how I'm thinking. AI helps me capture ideas, challenges me (because I ask it to), and is a partner. When I taught a webinar on ChatGPT's use in data analysis with Power BI earlier this week, I emphasized the need for the analyst to own the accuracy of the data and the results of the analysis. As with data (numbers), so go words and thoughts. I am the human in my interactions with AI, and I am responsible. When I began writing plays 40 years ago, a teacher told me ideas are cheap, and all stories are recycled; it's how you put them together that is where the magic happens.

Keep up the good fight my friend.

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1 reply by Scott Perry
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