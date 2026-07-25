I ran one of my own posts through it, and it came out 100% human. I admit that I felt the small, stupid flush of relief. But then I was immediately annoyed at myself for feeling it.

Relief at what? A machine agreeing that I exist?

As you probably already know, Substack now offers AI detection, built on a tool called Pangram. A reader can scan a post, a Note, a comment, and get back a percentage about how much of it was generated by AI.

I’ll skip the easy complaint, that you can’t tell human from machine, because it isn’t true.

At the extremes, the thing works. Independent testing puts its false positives near zero. A writer I know fed it his own human and machine passages and it caught nearly all of them. So, if you’re going to argue with it, don’t argue with the part that’s accurate.

Argue with what it’s accurate about.

The scanner measures process. It adjudicates based on a single metric: were these particular words assembled by a language model?



What you actually care about, when you hand a stranger twenty minutes of the finite time, attention, and effort you possess in your one and only life, is something the scanner can’t see — whether a mind was in the room when the thing was written. Whether someone noticed something, wrestled it into shape, and risked being wrong in front of you.

That’s not the same variable. In fact, it isn’t even close.

And the two processes come apart constantly.

A person can never touch AI at all and produce a thousand words of original, handcrafted slop — a mind going through the motions of thought without doing any of the thinking. And a person can lean on a machine hard — draft with it, argue with it, cut and rebuild — and make something alive, because the noticing and the wrestling and the risk were all theirs.

Which is where I’ll raise my hand. I use AI. In fact, I used it to write this.

The ideas are mine, the judgment is mine, the willingness to be wrong in public is mine.

And a model helped me say it.

If that disqualifies me, then most of what has ever moved you is disqualified too, and you’d never know which. Because the score can’t tell craft from cruft. Taste from tech. Soul from slop.

It wasn’t built to. The scanner answers one question: how were these words made, and then hands you a number we’ve quietly agreed to read as a measure of a very different question: is anyone home?

That’s not a measurement problem. That’s a category error.

Let me show you.

Here’s the top of this essay — words I meant and typed on my own:

I ran one of my own posts through it, and it came out 100% human. I admit that I felt the small, stupid flush of relief. But then I was immediately annoyed at myself for feeling it. Relief at what? A machine agreeing that I exist.

A detector reads that as machine-made. Shaped, argued, finished — it pattern-matches as AI every time.

So I ran it through the workaround. Same night, same feeling, roughed up until the scanner calls it 100% human:

ok so this was thursday. friday. thursday. its like 1am and im pasting my own post into pangram just to see. my own words. i wrote every one of them. and its sitting there thinking for a second and then — 100% human. 100%. and i felt relief?? like real relief, my shoulders dropped. relief at what?? a website telling me i exist. i was gonna make this a whole thing about authorship and what the number means but forget it. i just sat there. nate goes why do you even care what the robot thinks and i didnt have anything. i didnt. i typed those sentences at my kitchen table over like three days, nobody helped me feel them, and i needed the little green 100 to believe it counted. and i saved the screenshot. i dont know why i saved it. i saved it.

I didn’t make that more honest. I made it worse — dumber, smaller, stripped of the one thing I sat down to say. All to earn the score “100% human” from the meter. And to do it, I had to remove the mind and leave the mess.

That’s the tell. The scanner isn’t rewarding presence. It’s rewarding a texture — and the texture takes about four minutes to fake.

And it’s a category error that comes at a significant cost, because this is where it all stops being abstract.

Here’s who actually pays:

The writer who discloses a light polish — flagged.

The beginner who never learned to strip the tells — flagged.

The writer working in a second language, whose plainer vocabulary is exactly what these tools were caught mistaking for a machine — flagged.

And the one you’d actually want caught, that sketchy operator running slop at industrial scale?

He read the workaround, swapped two characters, and walks through clean.

A tool that taxes the honest and the learning while the gamer strolls past isn’t fair, unbiased, or neutral. It has an incidence, a prejudiced value judgment — and the incidence is upside down.

So, no — I’m not against the scanner. That would be its own kind of absolutism, and I’ve stopped trusting those who believe what they believe simply because they believe it.

I get it. The reader who wants to know a person was on the other end has a fair claim. The platform trying to keep its commons from filling with things devoid of meaning has a fair aim.

Reading something by someone with no skin in the game is a small theft of your attention. Keep the tool in its lane, and it does honest work: a signal a curious reader can choose to pull.

But it goes wrong the moment the number stops being a signal and becomes a verdict.

The moment a percentage next to a byline invites you to stop looking for the mind and trust the meter instead. That’s the real danger here, and it isn’t the machine’s. It’s ours.

The scanner can’t find presence. But it can teach us to quit checking for it.

So here’s the scan I keep, the one I can’t outsource, and I run it on my own drafts before anyone else’s: not how much of this did a machine touch, but how much of this did I actually mean.

That one still has no number. Good. Some things you have to read for yourself.

Scott

PS. I reserve the right to change my mind on all of this. If the tool remains a signal a reader can pull — disputable, sitting beside a writer’s own account of how they work — I can live with it. Heck, I might even use it.

However, if it becomes a silent thumb on the scale, ranking us by a number that never measures what matters, I’ll have a very different article to write, and I’ll probably be sharing it somewhere else.

For now, I encourage you to judge the presence: the intent, integrity, motivation, and meaning. Because right now it’s the one thing on the page the meter can’t.

Written with the assistance of Claude.ai — drafted and refined from my own ideas, examples, and decades of practice. The thinking and the responsibility are mine.