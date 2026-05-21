Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Helen W's avatar
Helen W
May 21Edited

Thank you Scott for this vital distinction - and helping to remind to stick to following through - albeit not in the direction originally intended.

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Brian Baraszu's avatar
Brian Baraszu
May 21

This is on point for me this morning. The distinction helps me dig into what’s already been on my mind: wtf happened to my business?!

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