CSA: This article is the inspiration for this week’s 30-minute Friday on Purpose call at 1 p.m. ET. Click here for details and hope to see you there!

Drift isn’t failure. It’s Tuesday.

But here’s what Tuesday usually looks like. You notice you’re off course, and you immediately start explaining (to yourself, to anyone who’ll listen) why it happened, how long it’s been happening, and what it says about you that it happened again.

That explanation is the second problem. The first problem isn’t even drift.

The first problem is not knowing the difference between drift and shift — because they look identical from the outside, and they require completely different responses.

What drift actually is.

Drift is an unconscious departure. You didn’t decide to leave the path. You didn’t evaluate your options and choose a new direction. You were simply... elsewhere. The journey continued without you fully inside it.

Drift is the slow accumulation of small inattentions. The practice that quietly became routine. The promise that receded from view while you were busy with everything that felt urgent. You didn’t abandon the work. You just stopped consciously showing up to it — and at some point, not showing up became its own kind of “normal.”

That’s why drift is Tuesday. Not dramatic. Not decisive. Just the ordinary human experience of forgetting, temporarily, what you’re here to do.

What shift actually is.

Shift is different — because shift can look like drift if you’re not paying attention.

Shift is an intentional response to a collision between your plans and reality.

Reality pushed back. The original path stopped serving the people you promised to serve. The change you named turned out to require a different approach than the one you started with. So you evaluated, adjusted, and redirected.

Shift is what Intrepid calls “remaining receptive” — open to information that contradicts what you hoped was true, willing to let the work become what it needs to be rather than what you originally imagined. Shift is conscious. It has a reason. You could name it if someone asked.

Drift, you’d have to reconstruct after the fact.

Does what you read so far resonate? Please hit share and help spread the goodness!

Share

Why the distinction matters.

When you conflate drift and shift, two things go wrong.

First, you mistake necessary shifts for failure. You changed direction, which was exactly right — reality required it — and you treat it as evidence that you weren’t serious enough, committed enough, or clear enough to begin with. You punish yourself for practicing the thing Intrepid actually calls you to do: remain receptive, revise without shame, let the work evolve.

Second (and this is the more common problem), you mistake drift for shift. You tell yourself you’re adapting when you’re actually just absent. You dress the departure in the language of intentionality. I’m exploring a new direction. I’m letting things breathe. I’m being responsive to what’s emerging. Sometimes that’s true. Often, it’s the subconscious script running interference so you don’t have to feel the discomfort of naming what’s actually happening.

Drift unexamined compounds.

What starts as one Tuesday becomes a month. The longer it runs unwitnessed, the more it starts to feel like identity — like you’re simply the kind of person who doesn’t follow through, rather than a person who drifted and hasn’t returned yet.

Get Intrepid

The return is the metric.

This is where the Intrepid framework cuts through. The question isn’t whether you’ll drift. You will. Repeatedly. Predictably. The question (the only question that actually measures your practice) is how quickly you return.

Not how perfectly you stay on the path. Not how rarely you drift. How quickly you close the gap between noticing and returning.

That speed is a skill. It’s built through practice, not willpower. Willpower depletes. Rapid repair compounds. The practitioner who drifts and returns in a day is building something more durable than the one who white-knuckles consistency for a month and then collapses.

The return also requires that you know what you’re returning to, which is why the specificity work in Part I of Intrepid isn’t throat-clearing.

You can’t return to a vague aspiration. You can only return to a named promise, a specific person, or a scoped commitment. The clearer your original stake in the ground, the faster the return becomes.

The Practice

The practice isn’t staying on the path. It’s learning to notice, quickly, which one you’re in.

Are you drifting — absent, on autopilot, the promise receding quietly in the background? Or are you shifting — responding, adjusting, still in the driver’s seat even as the route changes?

One requires a return. The other is a return to intentional action.

Both demand the same thing: enough self-awareness to tell the difference, and enough honesty to name it out loud — ideally to someone who will remember you said it.

That’s not a moral standard. That’s a practice.

And the practice is available again today, right now, regardless of how long Tuesday has lasted.

That’s what The Circle community’s Friday on Purpose call is for. Not to enable your rationalizations. To inspire you to take intentional action.

Join The Circle

If this kind of reflection helps you think more clearly—and practice what you believe—subscribe so you don’t miss the next post.