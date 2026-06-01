Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Renewable Philanthropy's avatar
Renewable Philanthropy
Jun 1

What if you could use only one word - Intelligence = Knowing, Learning = Change, and Wisdom = What? So knowing is to change what? I love this post. Thank you!

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Claire | You Only Age Once's avatar
Claire | You Only Age Once
Jun 1

Great article, thank you.

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