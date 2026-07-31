The Stoics had a phrase for the whole aim of life, and on first hearing it sounds either obvious or hopelessly vague.

“Living in accord with nature.”

Part of what that means is living in accord with your own nature as a social being and a being capable of rational thought. However, we also have to square that with the fact that we often use our capacity for reason to rationalize and justify our irrational and anti-social behavior.

There’s a granite version of the Stoic out there, untouchable and needing no one, and it gets this exactly backward.

We are made for cooperation, like feet, like hands, like eyelids, like the rows of the upper and lower teeth.” — Marcus Aurelius, Meditations 2.1

Marcus’s quote is meaningful: that we work in accord with each other. We work cooperatively, creatively, together. We communicate and collaborate cooperatively, like two rows of teeth or two hands. And this is from the most powerful man in Rome, writing privately to himself.

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The founder of Stoicism, Zeno, was fond of a hand analogy. For me, the clenched fist is a perfect metaphor for clinging and attachment, while the open hand is the metaphor for being open, receptive, and accepting of whatever it is that fate delivers.

So am I supposed to want things, or not? Health, money, work, a good reputation, the people you love: the Stoics called these preferred indifferents, indifferent because they don’t decide your character, preferred because of course you’d rather have them than not.

When I let go of my attachment to fame and fortune and my expectations of playing better gigs or raising my status, I found I became much happier, much less angry, and much less anxious. Paradoxically, I became more successful in the ways we normally measure it.

That’s the open hand. You go after all of it, fully, and hold it loosely enough that losing it can’t reach who you are.

Epictetus was a slave. Seneca was a statesman. Marcus was an emperor. The philosophy works regardless of your status or role in society, because you are not your role. You are the content of your character.

Try this today

Here’s the exercise as I run it with people.

Choose three things you’re currently attached to, chasing, or holding on to too tightly. Things like:

money

goals, revenue goals

relationship goals

health and fitness goals

the success of a project

your status in someone else’s eyes

anything that’s actually live in your life right now

For each one, simply ask: am I holding this lightly, or has it become my master?

When they actually become aware of the things they’re clinging to too tightly, they feel a lightness in their body, and often they visibly smile.

The book launches August 13th — at 50% off Everything above is one turn from Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships. The paperback and ebook launch August 13th at 50% off, the lowest price it will ever be, for the first day or two only. Get on the early-bird list to learn how to apply the insights in this article to living a life of greater purpose, prosperity, and peace of mind. I’ll send you the link a day or two before launch, along with the Introduction and first chapter to download right now. Tap the link or button to grab the free preview. → creativeonpurpose.com/possibility-preview Preview Possibility Reading this in your inbox? Just reply with the word POSSIBILITY, and I’ll add you to the list myself.

Friday on Purpose Every Friday, Circle and Inner Circle members gather for a Friday on Purpose call. Thirty minutes where we all participate and contribute to conversations that deliver insights that inspire intentional action. This Friday, the prompt: what have you been holding so tightly that it’s become your master instead of your preference? Not in the Circle yet? Come join us. Upgrade now

More soon. Onward.

Scott

Written with the assistance of Claude.ai. The thinking and the responsibility are mine.

Click here to learn how and why I work this way.