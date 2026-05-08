You started building a business because you wanted to make a difference. Not because you wanted to become a marketer.

And yet here you are — managing platforms, producing content, running sequences, optimizing open rates — wondering why it all feels so far from the reason you started.

Last week we talked about why the posture underneath your marketing matters more than the tactics. If you haven’t read that piece yet, start there — it’s the philosophical foundation for everything that follows here.

Today we’re talking strategy. How to build an ecosystem that actually works — not by becoming someone you’re not, but by building around who you already are.

First — What Marketing Actually Is

Most people conflate three distinct things. Separating them and understanding the distictions between each changes everything.

Marketing is telling true stories to people whose lives will be enhanced by colliding with your idea, product, service, or cause. It earns awareness, attention, trust, and permission. That’s the whole job.

Sales is leveraging empathetic antagonism to encourage people who resonate with your marketing to invest in and adopt what you’re offering. It earns interest, enrollment, and investment. It happens after trust has been established. It’s not closing. It’s completing.

Advertising is marketing or sales communications you put money behind to amplify reach. A tool. Neither good nor bad. Only as valuable as the story it amplifies. Advertising a weak story to the wrong audience faster is just expensive failure.

Digital marketers collapse all three into one funnel-shaped machine that requires you to become a full-time digital marketer — optimizing reach, impressions, click-through rates, and conversion percentages — in order to generate the volume the math demands.

That’s not marketing at a first-principles level. That’s a different game entirely.

And you can’t win a game you don’t want to play.

The Funnel Fallacy

Physical funnels work because of gravity — a fundamental law of the universe. Howver, people don’t behave like liquids in a funnel. To compensate, funnels use pressure and force.

Here’s what that actually costs.

Even a generous conversion rate means 97 out of every 100 people who express enough interest to hand over their email address will leave without becoming a customer.

A sale that used to require 7 touchpoints now routinely requires as many as 70 — and that number is climbing.

AI has made it possible for anyone to generate unlimited content at near-zero cost, which means the volume required to achieve visibility is rising faster than any individual can sustain.

And consumer trust in digital content is collapsing at the same time.

Anyone — especially a solopreneur or independent creative — pursuing the funnel approach is not going to get ahead of this trend. They are going to burn out faster, not slower.

The channel that converts best — by a significant margin — has never been any funnel tactic. It’s referral. One person trusting you enough to tell another.

That’s not a funnel outcome. That’s a web outcome.

I know this from experience. I built $10K/month with an ICA (ideal customer avatar), power offer, and an ad-powered funnel — and burned out and blew myself up in less than a year. You can win the digital marketing game and still lose everything that really matters.

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The Identity Cost — The One Funnel Math Never Talks About

To make funnel math work, you have to optimize for impressions and conversion rates rather than genuine transformation. You produce content designed to serve the algorithm rather than serve people. You use urgency, scarcity, and social proof as manipulation levers rather than honest signals.

Every one of those moves is a withdrawal from the only account that actually matters: allegiance capital.

What’s the alternative? Cultivating preeminence.

Preeminence — becoming the best in the world at doing what you do in the way only you can — requires 80-90% of your time devoted to craft and genuine service. The funnel inverts that ratio and calls it strategy.

If funnel gymnastics feel wrong, that’s because it is wrong — for you, for the work you’re doing, and for the people you’re trying to serve.

A Note Before We Go Further

As someone who has purchased dozens of digital marketer programs in pursuit of becoming a more successful solopreneur through becoming a better digital marketer, I know this: Digital marketers are not bad people. Most of them are not intentionally manipulative.

Most digital marketers are selling something that genuinely worked for them — at a specific moment in time, in a specific context, for a specific kind of business. The problem is that you are not them. And it is no longer the past.

A funnel built around someone else’s offer, audience, and moment has almost no chance of working for you in the way it worked for them — and in the way they promise it will work for you. It may produce just enough results to keep you hooked — editing, revising, tweaking for microscopic gains — while the real cost compounds quietly in the background: your time, your attention, your energy, and your drift away from the work you actually set out to do.

This isn’t an indictment of the people selling the model. It’s a clear-eyed look at the model itself — and whether it’s the right game for the kind of business you’re building and the kind of difference-maker you want to become.

The Virtue of Sufficiency

You don’t need the volume. You never did.

What you actually need is enough — a surprisingly small number of engaged, well-matched people who share your values and need what only you can offer. Seth Godin calls this the “smallest viable audience.”

All that is required to build a sustainable, prosperous business that funds and fits your life is a minimum level of competence in delivering a promise worth keeping to an audience that is eager for what you offer.

Show up as you are, with what you have, wherever you are, and do what you can for whoever is around. Let your people find you.

That’s not a consolation prize. That’s the whole strategy.

Reframing the Model — You Are the Home Base

Most people build an ecosystem and then try to figure out how to make it work. They choose the platform, design the content, and set the schedule based on some digital marketing guru’s playbook rather than their own personality and preferences — and then wonder why it feels hollow.

The reason is that they’ve built around the wrong center and in thewrong order.

You are the home base. Not the platform. Not the email list. Not the content calendar. You — your personality and preferences, your temperament, tolerances, and talents. Your preeminence — the depth of your craft, the quality of your care, the genuineness of your curiosity — is the source of gravity.

Your empathy, consideration, and generosity are the amplifiers.

Your email list, your site or Substack, your community — these are the vessels that give your gravity a place to collect and compound. They are infrastructure, not identity. The platform cannot create what you haven’t cultivated. But when you cultivate genuine preeminence, any platform — even a small one — becomes extraordinarily powerful.

Funnels are leaky. Webs are sticky. Funnels push. Webs pull.

A funnel has one direction — toward a transaction. It uses pressure because it has to. A web has a center — where the most direct, personal, and anticipated conversations happen — surrounded by multiple points of genuine connection that pull the right people inward over time. It uses gravity because that’s what genuine presence produces.

Seth Godin named this in Permission Marketing: interruption marketing is a tax on attention. Permission marketing — anticipated, personal, relevant — is a gift that compounds every time you show up and keep a promise.

Your marketing web is the permission marketing architecture:

The home base is where permission lives — your primary platform, your kept promise, the source of your center of gravity.

The outposts are where permission is earned — anywhere you show up in public where your people already gather.

The three movements between them: Exposure earns awareness and attention. Proximity earns permission and trust. Access earns interest, enrollment, and investment.

Do your thing out loud and in public. Let your people find you and increase their exposure, proximity, and access of their own volition. That’s the whole model.

The Three Upstream Questions

Before you build anything — answer these.

Most people skip them. They go straight to the platform decision, the content calendar, the posting schedule. Then they wonder why the ecosystem they’ve built is full of activity but light on gravity.

Seth Godin calls these the Marketing Trifecta.

Q1: What change are you trying to make?

Not what you write about. Not what your product does. What is different in someone’s life because you showed up?

Template: I help ______ go from ______ to ______ so they can ______.

If it’s vague, it’s a topic, not a change.

CoP example: Helping those with a mission to make things better go from tactical, performative generosity to a principled posture and practice — so that working with them becomes the right person’s idea, not theirs.

Q2: Who are you trying to change?

Not who might buy. The smallest viable audience you can reach and delight — people who share your values and need your talents to enhance their lives.

Template: I seek to change ______ who believe ______ and want ______ but are stuck with ______.

If you say everyone, you’re choosing no one. Worldview required. Demographics optional. As Seth Godin says: “Choose your customer, choose your future.” Your audience is a mirror. It reflects your values back to you.

CoP example: Purpose-driven difference-makers — solopreneurs, creatives, community builders, cause leaders — who know conventional marketing feels wrong and haven’t found a principled alternative they trust enough to practice under pressure.

Q3: What promise are you making?

A believable bridge between your work and the change you can deliver. A promise you can keep for the next 100 subscribers — not just the first ten.

Template: If you ______, I promise you’ll get ______ without ______ through ______.

Your promise should create trust, not pressure. This is the promise your home base keeps. Every interaction is a kept promise or a broken one.

CoP example: If you do the work, I’ll help you align who you are, what you do, and where you belong so you can achieve greater purpose, prosperity, and peace of mind — without digital marketing BS.

The diagnostic:

If something in your ecosystem is stalled, one of these three is fuzzy or mismatched. Scattered or uneven content means an unclear change. Good writing with no traction means an unclear audience. Engagement without conversion means a weak, unclear, or unkept promise.

One-minute Ideavirus bridge:

Before you build the web, you need to know what idea you’re spreading. Your Big Idea is your Trifecta answers in one repeatable sentence. Seth Godin calls this an “ideavirus".” Your Manifesto is your promise in ten words or fewer — something your people would repeat in a single breath.

That’s the ideavirus. The Trifecta gives you the raw material.

CoP example: Big Idea: The channel that converts best has always been trust transferred from one person to another. Manifesto: You can’t win a game you don’t want to play.

Building the Web

Two governing principles before you touch anything:

Function > Form. Form is the visible shape — the platform, the design, the posting schedule. Function is what it actually does — moves the right people from awareness to access. Ask of every platform and every piece of content: is this moving the right people closer? If you can’t answer clearly, it’s a form decision dressed as a strategy.

More ≠ Closer. More platforms don’t move more people closer. More content doesn’t build more trust. The constraint is almost never quantity. It’s quality of connection and clarity of invitation.

I deactivated Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Each failed the function question. The ecosystem got leaner and more effective simultaneously. That’s a More ≠ Closer decision made on principle. The uncomfortable question: what are you maintaining out of obligation or fear?

Your home base:

One primary platform where the relationship deepens over time. Your Q3 promise is what it keeps.

What makes it strong: a clear promise rooted in your Trifecta Q3 answer, a consistent cadence — predictable before prolific, a welcoming on-ramp that confirms they’re in the right place and tells them what to do next, and a permission ladder of free and paid tiers that allow self-selection into greater proximity.

System Reliability — a principle Nic Peterson articulates precisely in R3 — a simple, reliable system executed consistently outperforms a complex, sophisticated system executed sporadically. Every time. Remove before you add.

CoP example: Creative on Purpose Substack. Free tier: weekly content, monthly workshops, community access. Paid tier: calls, vault, Cornerman GPT. One kept promise, every week. Predictable cadence. Clear on-ramp.

Your outposts:

Any place you show up where your people already gather. Three categories:

Content — turn innovation into information. Open loops. Give enough to earn proximity. Reserve implementation for the paid relationship.

Events — presence is detectable. People move to proximity faster live than through any other medium.

Relational — the most underutilized category and the highest allegiance capital per interaction. Direct conversations, collaborations, referrals, community participation.

One or two outposts done well outperform six done poorly. Every outpost has one job: create a reason for the right person to move toward the home base.

CoP example: Workshop series, podcast, Substack Notes, bookstore talks, Purple Space, Catalyst Club. Stopped: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.

The self-selection ecosystem:

When the web works, you don’t need pressure. The right people move inward on their own.

Three concentric circles: the outer ring is exposure — people who’ve encountered an outpost, the goal is to be worth a second encounter. The middle ring is proximity — people who’ve moved to the home base, the goal is to deepen through consistent showing up. The inner ring is access — people ready for a real conversation, either through inception where working with you is entirely their idea, or through an open loop your invitation closes as relief.

From Nic Peterson’s R3: Good Fit Now — don’t make them wait. Good Fit Later — tend and don’t push. Not a Good Fit — release without guilt. Trying to convert NGF prospects burns allegiance capital on both sides.

The free/paid line is worth naming explicitly. Information is free. Identifying the vector is free. Crafting the path is free. What’s paid is the catalysis — closing the gap with greater ease and velocity through sustained proximity and access-based support. When the free work is done with genuine generosity, the natural next question from the right person is: how do I get more of this? That question is the invitation earning itself.

The Open Loop

If you’ve followed this far, you now have:

A clear change, a specific audience, and a keepable promise. A home base with a reliable cadence and a clear on-ramp. Outposts opening loops and extending genuine invitations. A web that sorts the right people inward without pressure.

Here’s the question the web can’t answer on its own: what happens when the right person reaches the center?

That’s the conversation engine. The icebreaker that opens without qualifying. The diagnostic that surfaces what they can’t see about their own situation. The invitation that arrives as relief, not pressure.

That’s what we’re covering in Workshop 2 — next Tuesday, May 12th at 12:30 PM ET — exclusively for Circle and Inner Circle members.

If this article gave you enough clarity to see what your ecosystem is missing — and enough hunger to want to operate the center of it well — that’s the invitation earning itself.

Download the Worksheet

The companion worksheet for this workshop walks you through the four beats covered here — the game you’re actually playing, the three upstream questions, your web audit, and your self-selection ecosystem — in a format you can work through at your own pace

Why Your Marketing Feels Off — And What To Build Instead [worksheet] 111KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.Want to Go Deeper?

If today resonated and you want to be in the room for next Tuesday’s Conversation Engine workshop — plus get access to the full vault including the Ideavirus and Marketing Trifecta workshop replays — this is a good week to upgrade.

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Attributions: Allegiance Capital, Gravity, System Reliability, GFN/GFL/NGF, and the back-asswards methodology are drawn from Nic Peterson’s R3: Retention, Referrals, and Raving Fans (Guardian Academy). Permission Marketing and the Marketing Trifecta are Seth Godin’s frameworks. The Diffusion of Innovations framework belongs to Everett Rogers.