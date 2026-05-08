Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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michelle ray's avatar
michelle ray
May 8

This is just so full of valuable info! I downloaded the worksheet. Thank you.

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1 reply by Scott Perry
Lisa Patrell's avatar
Lisa Patrell
May 8Edited

This article: Why Your Marketing Feels Off is a keeper!

My 2 favorite things about my practice are my client sessions and inter-session client communications and support. But I do not have enough clients to grow organically (word-of-mouth), so I make use of the funnel et cetera until I do. I am open to other ideas.

btw: my 3rd favorite is learning.

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