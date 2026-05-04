Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Chris Kenny's avatar
Chris Kenny
May 5

I'm a certified WHY Institute (https://whyinstitute.com) coach. From the very start, I've felt that "Who" comes first. It's my biggest disagreement with the WHY Institute coaches who claim that when you know your WHY, everything else falls into place. In my experience, that simply is not true because it does not go deep enough. Knowing Who You Are is primary. And Who You Are is defined neither by Why you do what you do, nor by What you do. It's much deeper than that. As one of my favorite mystics, Antony De Mello, noted (check out his book, "Awareness"), THE most important question in life is who - or what - is this thing we call "I." Unless I'm mistaken, I believe that is the entity that you are referring to as "Who," and I agree it's first.

Where I (respectfully) disagree is in your next step. I believe the sequence for living is: Who is I, then Why Am I Here, and finally, What Am I Called to Do to bring those first two to life? I agree that the How is part of the What (it's my unique expression of Who I Am, Why I'm Here, and What Am I Called to Do).

Equally important is understanding the flip side of each of those 3 "WWW" questions, which is really about "unlearning" all the things we were taught (and continue to be told about who we should be (a success within the norms of our society), why we are here (to acquire things and stuff), and what we should do (conform, climb to the top of the corporate ladder, get married and have 2.5 kids, a golden retriever, and a house with a white picket fence, etc., etc.).

Finally, while I agree that one's Why is not fixed, there's a lot of evidence to suggest that it's pretty hard-wired at an early age. This is because Sinek's understanding of a Why comes from the most significant experiences we have at a young age, before our prefrontal cortex is fully developed and therefore before we've developed the ability to process those experiences and understand precisely what they mean (or don't mean) relative to our ability to survive and thrive.

Can later experiences reframe those early ones? Absolutely. But our brains are built first and foremost to keep us alive. We learn very early on what situations are threatening, and which ones lead to feelings of "success" for us. It's those early experiences that drive where we feel most successful, and those early experiences are the ones Sinek argued were the basis for one's Why. So "fixed" - no; but pretty hard-wired early on? Very likely, yes.

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Paul McGlinchey's avatar
Paul McGlinchey
May 4Edited

And as we discovered in our Creative on Purpose community gathering today, each of the who, what, how, why, and where questions can be combined for even deeper reflection. For instance, in the movement of life, a where (location) can be initiated by a who (say, a person) who offers access to the space. There could even be a what (a work of art that has been patiently waiting for years) that can be offered in the space. All facets of the gem of reflection and meaning-making.

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