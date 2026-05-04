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Simon Sinek’s Start With Why is one of the most-watched TED talks in history.

The golden circle — Why, How, What — gave millions of people a framework for understanding what makes great leaders and organizations worth following. The insight that people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it, landed hard because it was true. It still is.

However, let’s be clear about what Sinek actually solved, and where his framework ran off the rails.

What Start With Why actually solved

Sinek solved for organizational communication. His argument is about how movements get built, how brands earn loyalty, how some leaders inspire while others just transact. The golden circle explains Apple and Martin Luther King Jr. and the Wright Brothers. As a lens for understanding why certain organizations command genuine devotion, it holds up.

Then came Find Your Why — a companion book, a workshop, an online course — extending the same framework to individuals, their careers, and their personal purpose.

That extension is where something worth examining enters.

A corporation is not a person

US law may treat corporations as persons for specific legal purposes. That doesn’t mean the frameworks that explain corporate behavior map cleanly onto human lives.

Sinek built the golden circle to solve a communication problem: why do some organizations inspire loyalty while others don’t? The answer — that people respond to WHY, not just WHAT — is a positioning insight. An organization’s WHY is essentially a brand statement. Coherent, articulable, deployed outward.

Applying that logic to individuals treats a person’s purpose the way you’d treat a company’s brand positioning. That’s a category error. Organizations are built, not born. They don’t develop across decades. They don’t grieve, grow, or discover new dimensions of themselves at 50.

People do.

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The claim that deserves scrutiny

In Find Your Why, Sinek states explicitly that a person’s WHY is “fully formed by our late teens — as early as 17 or 18.” He adds that while life-changing events may temporarily divert you from your purpose, they won’t “basically change who you are.”

The WHY is fixed. Set early. The rest of life is either the inspiration of living it or the frustration of being unable to.

This is a significant claim. And 2,500 years of philosophical tradition disagrees with it directly.

Aristotle defined eudaimonia — the good life, the flourishing life — as “an activity of soul in accordance with virtue in a complete life.” A complete life. Virtue, in Aristotle’s framework, isn’t a code set at 17. It’s a skill developed through practice over decades, the way a carpenter becomes skilled by building, not by discovering her WHY.

The good life is a lifelong practice. Purpose isn’t excavated from your adolescence. It emerges from living honestly, forward, over time.

The damage of the fixed-at-18 claim

Consider who Sinek’s timeline leaves out.

The 52-year-old who spent three decades in a career built on other people’s expectations and is now, for the first time, asking what she actually wants. According to this framework: temporarily diverted from a purpose that was clear at 18.

The man whose identity collapses when the breadwinner role ends, when the children leave, when the business he built gets sold. The framework’s answer: he’s lost touch with a WHY that was always there, waiting to be rediscovered.

The entire tradition of second-half-of-life purpose — David Brooks’ second mountain, Carl Jung’s individuation, what contemplative traditions across cultures have long treated as the deeper work of a human life — gets reframed as remediation. Recovery from detours. Not genuine development.

It matters because the framework isn’t neutral. When you tell millions of people their purpose is fully formed at 18, you create shame for the person at 45 who doesn’t know their WHY yet. The implicit message: you’ve been avoiding something you already had. Go excavate.

But excavation assumes the thing is already buried there, whole and waiting. For most people, it isn’t. Purpose is built, not found.

The hierarchy Sinek skipped

Maslow’s hierarchy — the one everyone learns — ends at self-actualization. Less known: late in his life, Maslow added a fifth stage above it. Self-transcendence. Moving beyond self-fulfillment toward contribution — serving something larger, making the difference only you can make.

Sinek’s WHY is essentially self-transcendence. Your purpose, expressed outward in service of others. That’s not a trivial insight. It’s a real destination.

The problem is where he places it in the sequence.

Maslow’s hierarchy exists because each stage requires the prior ones. You can’t reach self-transcendence by skipping self-actualization, self-efficacy, and self-awareness. You can state a WHY without them — and it can sound coherent, even inspiring. But it won’t be yours in any deep sense, because it hasn’t been built on a genuine foundation.

Here’s what that foundation actually looks like.

Self-awareness is the first stage — knowing who you are. Real values, honestly named. The difference between the values you aspire to and the ones you actually live by. Most people have never been asked to make that distinction. That’s the first conversation.

Self-efficacy is the second — trusting what you’re built to do. Faith in your ability to figure out how to do the work in the way only you can, developed through the daily discipline of showing up for it before it’s proven itself. Not the skills you’ve accumulated. What you’re actually built for. That’s the second conversation.

Self-actualization is the third — living in alignment with both. Purpose surfacing through practice, not excavation. Finding where your values and your talents meet the people who need them. That’s the third conversation.

And then — only then — self-transcendence: the difference only you can make, expressed outward. Your WHY. Arrived at honestly, built on three prior stages, deepened across a lifetime.

That’s a different arc than Sinek describes. And it’s not fixed at 18.

What Sinek got right (and what he missed)

Sinek identified three real elements: WHY, HOW, and WHAT. All three matter. The problem isn’t the elements — it’s what’s missing and where they sit in the sequence.

HOW and WHAT belong together. For individuals, you can’t fully answer “what am I built to do?” without also answering “how do I do it in a way that’s distinctly mine?” The WHAT without the HOW is a job description. WHAT and HOW together is a signature — the particular, irreplicable way you do what you do. That’s not a separate layer sitting between purpose and execution. It’s the self-efficacy stage: faith in your ability to figure out the work in the way only you can, developed through practice.

What the golden circle misses entirely: WHO and WHERE.

WHO is upstream of everything. Self-awareness — real values, honestly named — is the necessary foundation for any of Sinek’s elements to mean something. Without it, the WHY you articulate is a performance, not a purpose. The HOW you describe is a habit, not a calling.

WHERE is the belonging question. Where do the people who share your values and need what you’re built to give actually live? That’s not a niche or a target market. It’s the self-actualization stage — living in alignment with WHO you are and WHAT + HOW you do, in the specific place where it matters to specific people.

Here’s a framework I developed that contains Sinek’s three elements, plus the two he didn’t account for, in the right order:

WHO → WHAT + HOW → WHERE → WHY

Self-awareness leads to self-efficacy leads to self-actualization leads to self-transcendence. Each stage builds on the one before it. None of them can be skipped. And none of them are fixed at 18.

What happens when you invert the sequence

Sinek’s golden circle moves outward from WHY: Why → How → What.

Start With Who moves differently. WHO comes first. WHAT comes second. WHERE comes third. WHY surfaces as a consequence of living honestly inside those three answers long enough.

The WHY doesn’t disappear. It just comes last. And when it arrives, it has something real underneath it — self-awareness, self-efficacy, self-actualization — rather than a brand statement assembled at 18 and defended ever since.

How the books fit together

None of this means Sinek’s work is without value.

For organizations, the golden circle remains a genuine contribution. For individuals who’ve genuinely done the prior work — who’ve had the three conversations honestly, who have a stable foundation of real self-knowledge — his framework becomes something they can actually use. The WHY lands on a self that’s real enough to hold it.

Start With Why works best as a destination. Start With Who is the road.

One more distinction worth naming. The WHY Institute’s applied work does something real at the vocational level — it helps people identify what work is likely to feel rewarding, what contexts fit their particular pattern of early experience and success.

That contribution is genuine, and practitioners in that space do meaningful work with it.

What it can’t answer is a different and prior question: whether the person doing that work knows who they are in any deep sense. Vocational purpose and existential inquiry operate at different altitudes. Start With Why answers one. Start With Who asks the other.

The question underneath the question

Sinek asks: Why do you do what you do?

Start With Who asks the question underneath that one: Who is actually doing the doing? And have you been honest enough about that to mean it when you answer?

In my experience coaching people through these questions for over a decade, that second question has to come first. And it’s rarely settled at 18. For most people, the real work begins much later — at the inflection points where the game they’ve been playing stops making sense, and the actual question finally gets asked.

There’s one dimension the fixed-at-18 claim misses entirely: WHEN.

The three conversations aren’t tethered to any particular season of life. They can begin at any age and they’re never finished. Every inflection point — every role that falls away, every version of yourself you’re asked to outgrow — is an invitation to go deeper. The work doesn’t lock at 18. It opens across a complete life.

The book drops later this year. Paid subscribers get first access when it’s ready.

The book, Start With Who, drops later this year. Paid subscribers get first access when it’s ready.

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