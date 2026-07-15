You want it faster. Of course you do.

Whatever you’re building — the business, the body, the book, the relationship — some part of you is already running the math on how to get there in less time than it’s supposed to take. That instinct isn’t a flaw. Speed is real, and it’s wonderful. Closing a ten-year gap in three is one of the most thrilling things a person can experience.

So this isn’t a lecture about slowing down.

It’s a question about what you’re speeding toward — and who chose it.

Speed is the last step, sold as the first

There’s a word for getting there faster. Nic Peterson calls it collapsing time, and he puts it third in a sequence: clarity, then certainty, then collapsing time.

Speed comes last.

It’s the reward for doing the first two, not an on-ramp to skip them.

Everyone reverses this. We reach for speed first. And a whole industry is glad to sell speed to us — “six figures in six months,” “shredded in ninety days.”

The third ingredient, packaged and priced without any consideration of the first two.

Here’s the question nobody stops to ask: why is speed always the thing for sale?

Hold onto that. It answers more than it looks like it will.

Three words for the pocket

Underneath the three C’s sit three older words. Small enough to carry:

Intelligence — the ability to get what you want. Learning — same circumstances, different behavior. Wisdom — knowing what’s worth wanting.

Look at them for a minute before I connect anything.

Two of the three are bound to a particular place, a particular terrain, and a particular person navigating them.

Wisdom knows which destination is worth the trip. Learning is how you adjust to the exact ground under your feet — the same situation met with a different move, until the move works.

Both are tied to something specific: what matters to you, where you actually are, what you’re actually carrying.

The third one isn’t tied to anything.

Intelligence is pure engine. It’ll get you to a destination — any destination — efficiently. It has no opinion about which.

The one you can buy

Now set the three words against the sequence, and watch them fall into place.

Wisdom is clarity . Knowing what’s worth wanting is knowing which mountain is worth it to you.

Learning is certainty . A path gets reliable not when your circumstances change but when your behavior does — same ground, better moves, until your route is revealed through your walking.

Intelligence is collapsing time. The engine. The velocity. The thing that carries you up the mountain faster and easier.

And there’s your answer to why speed is always the thing for sale.

Wisdom and learning can’t be sold to you.

They only grow in your soil — your values, your talents, who you are, where you belong, the specific circumstances you are standing in right now.



Nobody can hand you what’s worth wanting. You’d have to be you to know it.

Nobody can hand you the right next move on your ground, because they aren’t the ones standing on it.

But intelligence can be commoditized and packaged. The promise that velocity transfers can be sold. “Use my funnel, my playbook, my secret roadmap and you too can achieve six figures in six months.”

The promise is that the secret roadmap runs identically for everyone who buys it — which is exactly what makes it sellable.

However, that’s not the playbook’s strength. That’s the tell.

When a method works the same for every person who pays for it, it’s because it quietly skipped the two things that were ever going to be yours.

You’re being sold the one faculty that doesn’t know you — already aimed, by whoever built it, at wherever they were pointed.

Buy the speed, and you inherit a stranger’s aim.

A roadmap can only take you where others have already been.

Buy someone's system and you're buying what worked for them in the past. But you are not them, and it is no longer the past.

Seneca put it in a single line twenty centuries ago, and it hasn’t aged a day:

“If a man knows not to which port he sails, no wind is favorable.”

A fast ship and a skilled crew only reach the wrong harbor sooner. The wind was never the problem. The wind is intelligence. It’ll fill any sail. It does not care about your port.

Your mountain isn’t anyone else’s

Follow that where it leads.

If the two faculties that actually set your direction can only grow in your specific soil, then the path that grows out of them can’t be anyone else’s either. Do the sequence honestly — get clear on what’s worth wanting to you, get certain by learning the moves that work on your ground — and what you end up with is unrepeatable.

Your mountain. Your route. Your pace.

Two people can both do this work, all the way through, and end up on different mountains, by different routes, at different speeds.

That isn’t a sign one of them got it wrong.

It’s the proof they both did it right.

A path you could copy off someone else was, by definition, aimed by someone else.

If your route is interchangeable with a stranger’s, that isn’t evidence you found the truth. It’s evidence you borrowed their aim and called it yours.

I built the wrong one, fast

I know how this ends because I lived it.

For a stretch of years I’d rather not total up, I became exceptionally proficient at growth hacking. The whole kit — ideal customer avatar, power offer, niche, funnel.

I was intelligent about it. I was learning constantly, adjusting every time an approach stopped converting. And I supercharged the whole thing with paid ads, which did exactly what speed does: got me there faster.

And I did it. I summited the wrong mountain, fast.

I hit the revenue. Bullseye. And I’d built a business doing work I didn’t love, with people I didn’t much care for, that ate eighty percent of my time on funnel gymnastics and left twenty for anything I actually found meaningful.

Every skill worked. The skills were never the problem.

I was smart, I was adaptive, and I was aimed at a target somebody else had drawn — climbing toward it faster every quarter, ad spend pouring wind into a sail pointed at the wrong port.

The ads didn’t cause the mistake. They just made me summit it sooner.

Someone you know is climbing hard right now and starting to suspect it's the wrong mountain. They won't say it out loud. Say it for them — send this. Share

You don’t need to know everything first

Here’s where a piece like this can quietly do damage, so let me head it off.

You might be feeling, right now, that you can’t move an inch until you’ve fully excavated who you are and precisely what’s worth wanting. Don’t. That’s just paralysis wearing wisdom’s coat.

You don’t need total clarity. You need enough to commit and test.

You don’t need certainty in advance — you need enough confidence to pick a direction and start learning on the actual ground.

Dan Nicholson keeps a rule for this: closer over more. Stop asking how to get more. Ask whether the next move gets you closer.

The path gets certain as you walk it, not before you take the first step.

The sequence isn’t a gate you clear once and leave behind you. It’s an order you keep coming back to.

Every time you feel the pull to speed up, run it backward: Am I trying to go faster? Am I certain of the direction? Am I clear that the direction is mine? Then — and only then — collapse the time.

Whose mountain is this?

So before you try to go faster at anything that matters —

Whose mountain is this?

Did you aim it, or inherit the aim? Would your path survive being set beside a stranger’s — or is the way it resembles theirs the very thing you’ve been calling proof?

You don’t have to answer today. You only have to stop climbing long enough to ask.

The wind doesn’t care where you’re going.

You’re the only one who does.

You just read this once. But the pull to buy speed comes back every week, and the question — whose mountain is this? — doesn't stay answered. That's what The Circle is for: the ongoing work of aiming true, in company, before you climb. Free readers get the ideas. Members get the room where the ideas become a practice. Circle up

Already inside? Drop your answer to the one question in the comments — whose mountain is this, and did you aim it or inherit the aim? Then bring it to today's Catalyst Call, our weekly community coaching call, and we'll work it out together.