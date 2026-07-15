Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Kyra Faison-Gardner's avatar
Kyra Faison-Gardner
1d

“Your mountain isn’t anyone else’s” really hit home for me today. We never think we’re comparing…but sometimes deep down we are.

Good stuff. Thank you Scott

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5 replies by Scott Perry and others
David Gaines's avatar
David Gaines
1d

I have been in this trap before. It is very important to choose the right metrics to focus on for growth, and that will be different from person to person. Thank you for writing this!

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1 reply by Scott Perry
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