Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Michi Mathias's avatar
Michi Mathias
Apr 24, 2024

Hello, I've been hanging out with Scott online on and off for quite a few years now, enjoying interesting conversations and difficult questions.

I'm a freelance informational illustrator and observational comics artist and non-fiction graphic novelist. I like making complicated stuff easier to understand, visually, especially when that supports good work being done.

Haven't got to grips with substack at all, except to read other people's stuff, but if you click on my face you can find my website.

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Alford Wayman's avatar
Alford Wayman
Apr 24, 2024Edited

I enjoy reading books and love the classics. The writer Joseph Campbell was introduced to me by a world religion teacher at the college I attended for art. I work two jobs, one as an artist and potter, and the other in manufacturing making paper towels. For me, I try to tell stories and build community with what I create. I strive to use gratitude, empathy, and generosity to make work that matters for people who care.

I love reading this page because Scott is a Stoic and I enjoy philosophy and thinking about the lives we live. Because of Scott, I read Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, that I had sitting on my shelf for a long time but never got to. Currently, I am getting ready to rebuild a wood kiln at my studio that was given to me and I have to make work for a few shows next month in between the 12-hour rotating shifts at the big paper factory. I try to make the best of each day. I try to keep a humors and positive attitude. I also know I have very little time here above the ground, so I try to enjoy as much of life that as I can.

"The one thing you can't take away from me is the way I choose to respond to what you do to me. The last of one's freedoms is to choose one's attitude in any given circumstance. Happiness cannot be pursued; it must ensue. Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose." -Victor Frankel, "Man's Search For Meaning."

I write The Pottery Dailies along with my Creek Road Pottery Newsletter.

https://thepotterydailies.substack.com/

https://creekroadpotteryllc.substack.com/

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