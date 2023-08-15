Welcome to Creative on Purpose
Where the Art of Living Meets Work That Matters
Some arrive here because they’re building something that means something and sustains them — a business, a practice, a body of work.
Some arrive here because they’re navigating something — a transition, a question, a quiet sense that they can be and do more and better.
If either (or both) of these resonate, you’re in the right place.
Creative on Purpose is built on a simple, singular conviction.
The examined life and meaningful work aren’t separate pursuits. They’re the same one.
The philosophy here is ancient — Stoic wisdom about what it means to flourish as a full human being.
The practice is immediate — grounded in real life, real work, and real relationships.
We’re not here to hand you a formula.
We’re here to help you trust yourself, align who you are with what you do, and build something worth building — on your terms.
If that sounds like the game you want to play. Welcome. You belong here.
Your first move
Before you explore anything else —
Introduce yourself in the comments below by answering this question:
What excites you most about what you do?
If you publish a Substack of your own, share the link so we can learn more about you and support your work.
That’s it. One question. One comment. It takes two minutes — and it’s the most important thing you can do right now, because this community runs on connection, not consumption, and this is where it starts.
Go Further
Ready to take a bolder step into possibility and your limitless potential? Download a free copy of The Art of Encore Living handbook (no opt-in required).
When you’re ready to go deeper, paid membership opens the door to weekly calls, monthly workshops, a vibrant community of fellow difference-makers, and direct access to both lanes — The Art of Living and Work That Matters. Click the button below to learn more.
Hello, I've been hanging out with Scott online on and off for quite a few years now, enjoying interesting conversations and difficult questions.
I'm a freelance informational illustrator and observational comics artist and non-fiction graphic novelist. I like making complicated stuff easier to understand, visually, especially when that supports good work being done.
Haven't got to grips with substack at all, except to read other people's stuff, but if you click on my face you can find my website.
I enjoy reading books and love the classics. The writer Joseph Campbell was introduced to me by a world religion teacher at the college I attended for art. I work two jobs, one as an artist and potter, and the other in manufacturing making paper towels. For me, I try to tell stories and build community with what I create. I strive to use gratitude, empathy, and generosity to make work that matters for people who care.
I love reading this page because Scott is a Stoic and I enjoy philosophy and thinking about the lives we live. Because of Scott, I read Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, that I had sitting on my shelf for a long time but never got to. Currently, I am getting ready to rebuild a wood kiln at my studio that was given to me and I have to make work for a few shows next month in between the 12-hour rotating shifts at the big paper factory. I try to make the best of each day. I try to keep a humors and positive attitude. I also know I have very little time here above the ground, so I try to enjoy as much of life that as I can.
"The one thing you can't take away from me is the way I choose to respond to what you do to me. The last of one's freedoms is to choose one's attitude in any given circumstance. Happiness cannot be pursued; it must ensue. Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose." -Victor Frankel, "Man's Search For Meaning."
I write The Pottery Dailies along with my Creek Road Pottery Newsletter.
https://thepotterydailies.substack.com/
https://creekroadpotteryllc.substack.com/