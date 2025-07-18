Some of the most important moments in building a meaningful life or business don’t happen on a scheduled call.

They happen on a Tuesday morning when a decision needs to be made, and you’re not sure which way to go. When something you tried didn’t land the way you expected, you need a second set of eyes before you lose momentum. When a conversation with a client — or a family member, or yourself — surfaces something you weren’t prepared for.

Those moments don’t wait for the next workshop.

Voxer Velocity does.

“Voxer Velocity is my daily reminder that there’s an unbreakable diamond inside me. With Scott, even in the eye of the storm, all is calm and possible. His empathy, perspective, and practical guidance keep me moving one aligned step at a time.”— Lenja Faraguna

What Is Voxer Velocity?

Voxer Velocity is a daily asynchronous coaching subscription delivered entirely via Voxer — no scheduling, no waiting for the next call, no generic advice.

Monday through Friday, you bring your real question — the one you’re actually wrestling with — and receive a personalized, one-on-one response tailored to your specific situation, constraints, and context.

You get:

Daily Voxer Access: Share your questions, challenges, and updates Monday through Friday and receive a response crafted specifically for you — not a template, not a framework applied blindly, but a reply that meets you where you actually are.

Same-Day or Next-Business-Day Turnaround: Questions submitted between 5:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET are answered the same day. After-hours submissions are answered the next business day.

The GRADA Framework: An exclusive prompt helps you ask a better question in minutes — which means you get a better answer. The format:

G oal: What you’re trying to accomplish right now

R esource: What you’re working with

A ction: What you’ve already tried

D iscovery: What you learned or where you got stuck

Ask: One clear, focused question

Escalation When You Need It If a thread needs more than three exchanges, I'll invite you to a Wednesday Catalyst call at no extra cost.

“At least three times in the past two months, I would’ve quit without Voxer Velocity. Scott’s perspective and humanity keep me doing the daily work that actually gets me to my goals—one micro-step at a time.”—Jeff Smith

Why Asynchronous Coaching Works

The format isn’t a compromise. For most people, it’s actually better.

Hyper-personalized. Every response is built around your specific situation — your constraints, your context, your next step. No generic tips, no one-size-fits-all frameworks applied without thought.

Flexible. Ask from anywhere, at any time. No carving out calendar space. No waiting for the right window.

Reflective. The asynchronous format gives you time to refine your question before you send it — and time to sit with the answer before you act. That space often yields more durable insight than a live call.

Sustaining. Momentum doesn’t come from occasional breakthroughs. It comes from consistent, bite-sized guidance that keeps you moving in the right direction every day.

“Voxer Velocity delivers clarity I didn’t know was possible. Scott’s daily, asynchronous coaching means no catching up—just real progress. I’ve gone from posting into the void to working with people who truly resonate.”—Brie-Anna Willey

Who This Is For

Voxer Velocity is for people who are serious about closing the gap between where they are and where they sense they could be — and who want a thinking partner in their corner for the daily work of getting there.

That might look like building a solopreneur business that funds and fits the life you actually want. It might look like navigating a significant life transition — a career shift, a new chapter, a question of what comes next. It might look like both at once.

If you want surface-level encouragement or someone to validate whatever you’ve already decided, this isn’t the right fit. If you want honest, grounded, personalized guidance that helps you think more clearly and act more intentionally, this is exactly what Voxer Velocity is for.

It’s particularly well-suited for:

Circle and Inner Circle members who want more touchpoints and deeper implementation support between calls and workshops.

People in active transition — building something new, navigating something hard, or stepping into a chapter they haven’t fully named yet — who need a consistent thinking partner through the process.

Anyone who’s ever had a moment of clarity on a coaching call and then lost it by the time Thursday arrived. Voxer Velocity keeps the thread alive.

“Voxer Velocity keeps me grounded while I build habits that fit a more meaningful life. Having Scott in my pocket for ongoing reflection and support makes all the difference.”—Alice Sparks

Who This Is For

Circle & Inner Circle Members who crave more touchpoints without a full Cornerman commitment.

Inbox Catalyst Alumni seeking faster, tailored feedback and deeper implementation support.

Busy Solopreneurs who need on-demand, context-aware guidance straight into their workflow.

“Scott asks excellent questions — his approach is precise — and the clarity that emerges from stepping through with him is exceptional. To have his focused support on a particular question or problem is a highly-leverageable asset.”—Megan Morris

How to Get Started

Voxer Velocity is offered on a limited basis to ensure the quality of every response.

Circle and Inner Circle members receive a significant discount on enrollment.

If you’re interested in joining or want to know more about availability and pricing, drop a comment below or send an email to scott@creativeonpurpose.com. I’ll respond personally, and we’ll figure out together whether this is the right fit and the right time.

“Scott has helped me take steps that I have procrastinated on for years.”—Abhishek Khana

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Embrace clarity, take intentional action, and let go of what doesn’t serve you. Subscribe now to start building a solopreneur business that thrives on purpose, not perfection.