Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Tania Marien's avatar
Tania Marien
Nov 15, 2025

Voxer Velocity keeps me focused and moving forward, one small step at a time. It has a startling way of keeping things in check. Grand visions and broad strokes are not compatible with this process. It is literally impossible to complete a RADA round if your thinking is too big or too vague. Voxer Velocity is about the individual decisions and actions leading to that grand vision (the *smarter* decisions and actions, that is). Something this process reminds me over and over again.

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Abhishek's avatar
Abhishek
Oct 17, 2025

Quite early in my journey, but Scott has helped me take steps that I have procrastinated on for years (literally). I've shipped 3 articles on leadership/work with a provocative genre in the last month. Also had my first engagement with an audience today. Importantly, I see a real vision where I am going and it doesn't just feel a pipe dream.

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