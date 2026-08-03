The Catastrophe Machine is powered by the amygdala, the lizard brain. It hijacks the body before the prefrontal cortex can even be brought in to make sense of things or find a better way to make decisions. We go from stimulus to reaction in less than a blink of an eye.

Somewhere in that blink, you stop dealing with what happened and start dealing with a full production: motives you invented for someone else, a future you’ve already decided is coming.

We must find and sit in the pause so that we can make a more reasoned response based on reality, and not the fear, anxiety, and fight, flight, or freeze impulse of the amygdala. What’s now can be said in less than a second, and it creates the pause.

That’s the whole tool. Before you decide anything, before you spin a single story about what it all means, you ask, “What’s now?”

The stolen lamp

Someone broke into Epictetus’s home and stole his iron lamp. The next night he replaced it with a cheaper clay one and let it go.

Epictetus’ lamp story is about the power of letting go of our attachment to things, especially those that don’t really matter. It’s a function-over-form thing. The lamp is there to provide light. Whether it is made of clay or metal is a matter of form.

Know someone lost inside a story right now? Send them three words. Share

Now run it on yours

What is actually happening now is so much smaller than the story, because the story is filled with adjectives, adverbs, narrative fallacies, and a treasure trove of cognitive biases.

When I run someone through this exercise, I encourage them not to leap to something that has a lot of suffering or trauma attached to it. It is much better to start with an everyday challenge or inconvenience and, as you develop the skill, move into the harder things.

There is magic in the idea of three words. Three words can be remembered. If we go to first principles, we can usually find that closing the gap between where we are and where we want to be is a matter of just getting two or three things right, not thirty.

A confession: “What’s now?” is mine, not the Stoics’. They had three disciplines you grow into over a lifetime, and this is just the handle simple enough to grab while your pulse is still up.

Try this today

Do this one on paper to help slow things down when things go sideways.

You take the story in your head and draft it into one sentence, without adjectives, adverbs, motivations, aspirations, needs, wants, dreams and desires, or predictions. That makes it an observable fact instead of an ongoing disaster movie.

Then read it back, and measure the distance between that sentence and the movie you’d been carrying all week. That distance is the work.

Monday on Purpose Every Monday, Circle and Inner Circle members gather for a Monday on Purpose call. Thirty minutes where we all participate and contribute to conversations that deliver insights that inspire intentional action. This Monday, the prompt: name something hard you’re carrying in one plain sentence, no adjectives, no motives, no predictions. How far is that sentence from the story you’ve been telling? Not in the Circle yet? Come join us. Upgrade now

The paperback launches August 13th — at 50% off “What’s now?” is the first of three questions that make up the Decision Triangle, the tool at the heart of Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships. Sixteen short chapters, no toga required. The other two questions are where it really goes to work. The paperback launches August 13th at 50% off, the lowest price it will ever be, for the first day or two only. Get on the early-bird list to learn how to apply the insights in this article to living a life of greater purpose, prosperity, and peace of mind. I’ll send you the link a day or two before launch, along with the Introduction and first chapter to download right now. Tap the link or button below to begin. → creativeonpurpose.com/possibility-preview Preview Possibility Reading this in your inbox? Just reply with the word POSSIBILITY, and I’ll add you to the list myself.

More soon. Onward.

Scott

Written with the assistance of Claude.ai. The thinking and the responsibility are mine.

Click here to learn how and why I work this way.