CSA: This article is the inspiration for this week’s 30-minute Friday on Purpose call at 1 p.m. ET. Click here for details, and hope to see you there!

Knowing what to do is not the problem.

Most people reading this already know what they need to do (and what they need to stop doing).

They know they need to show up more consistently. They know they need to have more genuine conversations. They know they need to stop maintaining platforms that aren’t earning their place. And they know they need to stop listening to people who don’t get it (or them).

They know. And yet, they don’t do it.

This is not a discipline problem. It is not a motivation problem. It is not even a clarity problem.

It is a momentum problem.

Momentum doesn’t come from insight. It doesn’t come from the next book, the next course, or the next framework. It comes from intentional action — small, specific, repeatable moves made consistently in the direction of something that matters — and from the presence of other people doing the same thing alongside you.

That second part is what many solopreneurs underestimate.

There is something that happens in a room — even a virtual one — when a group of people shows up to do real work together. Ideas sharpen. Questions surface that wouldn’t have surfaced alone. The gap between knowing and doing gets smaller simply because others are watching you cross it.

Putting yourself in the right room with the right people creates collective momentum.

Collective momentum is not accountability theater. It is not a mastermind where people clap for each other. It is the quiet, compounding force of showing up alongside people who share your values, take their work seriously, and are genuinely committed to the difference only they can make.

This is what The Circle is built for.

Every week, Circle members get access to live calls, workshops, Q&As, and a vault of resources designed to move them from understanding to implementation. The conversations are honest. The questions are real. The progress is visible.

If you’re a free subscriber, this is a good moment to step into The Circle.

Join The Circle

The difference between the people who build something meaningful and those who spend years preparing to do so is not talent. It is not even effort.

It is the willingness to take the next right step — imperfectly, iteratively, in the company of others who are doing the same.

You already know what the next right action is.

The question is whether you’re going to take it alone or with a community that’s been waiting for you to show up.

The process is the shortcut. The community is the force multiplier.

Don’t wait for ready. You’re more than ready enough. It’s time to begin. Begin.

The people who close the gap fastest aren't the most talented or the most disciplined. They're the ones who stop going it alone. If you know someone ready to quit overpreparing and start making real progress — send this their way.

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