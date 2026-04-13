Most coaches get paid by the session, not results.

That’s the sentence the coaching industry doesn’t want out in the open. But once you see it, it’s impossible to ignore.

You hired a coach to move faster. To stop spinning. To close the gap between where you are and what you’re actually capable of. Maybe the calls helped — for a while. The structure felt good. Someone was paying attention.

But somewhere along the way, the finish line kept moving. Every answer led to another question, another session, another month of investment. And when progress stalled, the explanation was always some version of: the work isn’t done yet.

That’s not a bug in most coaches’ approach. It’s actually a feature.

The Structural Problem

The standard coaching model is built around time, not outcomes. Recurring sessions. Open-ended timelines. Outcomes are defined loosely enough that neither party ever has to be accountable to them. There’s no inherent incentive to move you toward a clear finish line — because a clear finish line ends the billing relationship.

This isn’t an indictment of every coach. Principled people do serious work in this space. But the model itself creates conditions where slow movement and vague progress are not just acceptable. They’re expected.

The Industry Problem

Layer on top of that: no regulation. An estimated four million people worldwide now call themselves coaches — weekend-certified practitioners, Instagram influencers with a course, and the quietly proliferating phenomenon of coaches coaching coaches to coach coaches. The FTC has issued consumer warnings. Class action suits have been filed. Sophisticated buyers have learned to distrust the word “coaching” reflexively.

They’re not wrong.

The Question Worth Sitting With

If you’re a solopreneur who’s been through this, you already know the feeling. You wanted a guide. What you got was a process with no guaranteed destination.

If you’re a coach reading this with a knot in your stomach —sit with it. The question isn’t whether you mean well. The question is whether your model is actually designed around your client’s progress, or around your own continuity. Those are not the same thing, and the gap between them is where trust goes to die.

A Different Frame

There’s an older model. Not coaching as a service delivered in sessions, but something more direct: the person in your corner. Someone whose reputation is tied to your results. Who shows up before you’re paying and stays honest after you are.

That’s not a coach. That’s a person in your corner.

More on what that actually looks like — and why it changes everything — next time.

Ready to Move Beyond Coaching? This post names the problem. The workshop is where we get into the alternative. Tuesday, April 13th. 12:30 pm ET. Live. If you’ve ever hired a coach and walked away wondering what you actually paid for, you’ll want to attend this one. Paid subscribers: drop BEYOND COACHING in the comments and you’re in. Free subscribers: the upgrade link is below. Come be in the room where this conversation goes further. Upgrade today.

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