Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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David Gaines's avatar
David Gaines
Apr 18

Amazing insight. This is something I am constantly thinking about. Thank you for keeping this front and center in our minds.

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1 reply by Scott Perry
Judith Röhrle's avatar
Judith Röhrle
Apr 13

Very helpful and insightful. Now I know why I’m allergic to the term “coach.”

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