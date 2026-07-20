Think back over the last seven days and add up what you spent — not the money. The energy. The attention. The worry. The 2 a.m. churn.

The traffic you narrated out loud to no one. The opinion you tried to manage in someone whose mind was already made up. The outcome you refreshed your phone to check, as if checking could bend it. The conversation you replayed for the fortieth time, quietly editing your lines, as though the rehearsal could reach back and change what was already said.

Add it all up. Now ask one question — the one that organizes an entire two-thousand-year-old philosophy:

How much of that did you actually have any control over?

Honestly counted, the answer is close to none.

And yet that’s where the bulk of our energy goes — poured into a fire we can’t reach, while the fire we could actually tend goes cold for lack of fuel.

It’s the most expensive mistake human beings make. We make it constantly.

And the Stoics built their entire practice on noticing it and stopping.

A slave figured this out before any of us

Epictetus was born into slavery. He spent the early part of his life as the legal property of another man, in a world that gave him no rights, no possessions, and no say over where he went or what was done to his body.

If anyone had grounds to believe his freedom depended on his circumstances, it was him.

Instead, Epictetus became the philosopher who taught — more clearly than anyone before or since — that real freedom never depended on circumstances at all.

His teaching survives in a little handbook called the Enchiridion, a word that means something you keep close at hand, like a tool. And it opens with the distinction he considered the foundation of everything:

Some things are up to us, and some things are not.

That’s it. That’s the fork in the road.

Everything you encounter falls on one side or the other, and almost all of our suffering comes from filing something on the wrong side — treating what isn’t ours as if it were, and then breaking ourselves trying to control it.

So here’s the sorting.

Not up to you: outcomes, the past, the future, the weather, the economy, your reputation, what other people think, what other people do, whether your work succeeds, whether you’re treated fairly, whether your body cooperates. The big stuff. The stuff we most desperately want to be ours — and spend our lives pretending is.

Up to you: your judgments. Your choices. Your values. What you decide an event means. How you respond. The character you bring to this moment. A shorter list. A humbler one. It contains none of the outcomes you crave — and, when you look closely, the only things that were ever really yours to begin with.

The Stoics aren’t saying the first list doesn’t matter. Of course your health matters. Of course you’d prefer to be treated fairly and to have your work land.

They’re saying something more surgical: you can influence many of those things, but you can command none of them — so staking your peace of mind on them is like building your house on someone else’s land. The day they decide to evict you, and they will, you’re left with nothing.

The gate you were never assigned to guard

Let me show you what this costs in a real life.

I once watched a friend nearly come apart over his grown daughter’s choices. She was making decisions he could see would cost her, and he could not stop trying to fix it.

He lectured. He strategized. He lay awake constructing the perfect argument that would finally make her see. He managed her — or tried to — the way you’d manage a crisis at work, as if the right combination of effort and intelligence and love could make another adult human being choose differently.

It was destroying him. And here’s the brutal part: it wasn’t working, and it couldn’t, because her choices were never on his side of the fork. They were hers and hers alone.

He had poured a father’s entire heart into a gate he was never assigned to guard.

And while he stood there — exhausted, failing — the gate that was his swung unattended in the wind.

Because there was a part that belonged to him completely: not her path, but whether he stayed someone she could come back to when that path got hard. The warmth he could keep alive between them. Who he was willing to be while she figured it out.

One of those was on his side of the fork. He was spending himself to exhaustion on the other.

I’ve done my own version of this. So have you.

We try to control the client’s opinion instead of doing excellent work and letting the opinion land where it lands. We try to control how the evening goes rather than choosing who we’ll be with. We try to script other people’s reactions, manage what strangers think of us, force outcomes that were always going to be decided by a hundred factors we’ll never touch.

We call it caring, or responsibility, or just trying hard. But a lot of the time it’s simply standing at the wrong gate, wearing ourselves out guarding something that was never ours.

(This “fork” is the hinge of the book I’ve got coming. If it’s landing, the free preview will take you further in — details below.)

This is a relief, not a surrender of caring

Most people hear “some things aren’t up to you” and brace for despair. So I’m powerless? So I just give up?

No. In fact, the opposite.

Naming what isn’t yours doesn’t mean caring less about it. It means stopping the bleed.

When you quit pouring yourself into what you can’t control, all that reclaimed energy flows straight back to what you can.

You care about the outcome exactly as much as before. You just stop trying to command it, and start tending the only part that ever answered to you: your effort, your choices, your character, your response.

That’s not resignation. Resignation is collapsing into “nothing matters.”

This is the opposite — a fierce, focused attention on the things that genuinely are yours, freed at last from the dead weight of everything that never was.

The slave who wrote this down understood something his masters never did. They controlled his body and called themselves free.

He controlled his judgments and he was free — in chains, in exile, in poverty — free in the only way the word finally means anything.

Not because his circumstances were good. Because he’d stopped staking his soul on circumstances at all.

Try this now

Draw a line down the middle of a page. Left column: things I’m trying to control that aren’t mine to control. Right column: things that are actually mine.

Fill the left side first, and be ruthless. What have you been gripping this week that lives on the far side of the fork? Someone’s opinion of you. An outcome already in motion. The way another adult is running their own life. The past. Put it all down.

Most people are startled by how fast the left column fills — and how much lighter they feel the moment it’s on paper instead of on their shoulders.

Then look at the right column. That short, humble list? That’s where all your reclaimed energy gets to go now.

That’s the whole move. Stop guarding the wrong gate. Tend the one that’s yours.

Get the free preview I’ve turned four decades of practicing this into a book: Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships — a practical handbook, no toga required. It comes out August 13th. Ahead of that, you can read the opening free — the full Introduction and all of Chapter 1. Yours to keep as a PDF. → Grab the free preview at creativeonpurpose.com/possibility-preview or tap the button below. Preview Possibility Now

Let’s talk about it — Monday on Purpose Every Monday, paid subscribers gather for Monday on Purpose — thirty minutes to start the week with a little insight, inspiration, and connection. I share a short riff or provocation, and then we drop into breakout rooms to actually unpack it together. This Monday’s prompt: What have you been gripping this week that was never yours to control — and what has it been costing you? That’s the kind of question that goes further with other people in the room than it does alone. If you’re reading as a free subscriber, upgrading gets you a seat — details are in the welcome email. Upgrade me

More soon. Onward.

Scott