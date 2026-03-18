Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Sandra Tjoa's avatar
Sandra Tjoa
Mar 18

Being comfortable with being uncomfortable – that's the ticket!

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Judith Röhrle's avatar
Judith Röhrle
Mar 20

Congrats, Scott (in case nobody has told you today).

Despite all the unreadiness and the challenge of learning to be uncomfortable, don’t forget to celebrate.

Proud to be part of your journey!

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