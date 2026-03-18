CSA: Intrepid is now available! Click here to order your copy (includes ebook, audiobook, and companion guide).

This Friday, I publish my next book.

It’s not perfect. There are sentences I’d rewrite if I let myself. Chapters I’d tinker with for another month. An ending I’m still not sure lands the way I want it to.

I’m shipping it anyway because I committed to shipping it this Friday a month ago.

That’s what the book is about.

The Readiness Trap

“Ready” is the most sophisticated form of Resistance there is. It sounds responsible. Mature. Professional.

It’s none of those things. It’s a negotiation with the part of you that would rather prepare forever than risk being seen.

You know the pattern. You wait for the moment when the work is polished enough, complete enough, good enough that putting it into the world feels safe.

That moment doesn’t exist.

And while you wait—nothing. The people you could serve continue to struggle with the problem you could help them solve. Your best work stays locked in your head, your notebook, your “someday” folder. Perfect, useless, and invisible.

Caring without commitment is how good work stays invisible. Please hit share and help spread the goodness!

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What Turning Pro Actually Looks Like

Steven Pressfield draws a line between amateurs and professionals. The amateur waits for inspiration. The professional shows up on schedule, not when they feel like it.

That’s the entire difference.

It’s not about credentials, income, or crossing some threshold of skill. It’s about deciding when you work, putting it on the calendar, and showing up—whether you feel brilliant or blocked.

Some days the work is good. Some days it’s terrible. But the work compounds. Showing up consistently beats waiting for perfect conditions every single time.

The people you’re trying to serve don’t care about your mood. They care about your promise.

The Practice, Not the Performance

INTREPID isn’t a book about having big ideas. It’s a book about building a practice worthy of your promise.

Doing the boring work when nobody’s watching. Doing the hard part first, every day. Getting comfortable being uncomfortable—and staying there. Shipping before you’re ready and letting reality teach you what waiting never will.

That last one felt particularly relevant today.

I wrote this book with the help of the Circle community. Beta readers who told me the truth. A Founding Fellowship that stress-tested every chapter. People who cared enough to say “this isn’t landing” when it wasn’t.

The book got better through contact with reality. Not through endless internal revision.

Your endeavor will too.

It’s Here

INTREPID: Dare to Make a Difference is available now. Paperback. Ebook. Audiobook. One link: Get INTREPID →

This week only: Grab your copy and get the Intrpid profiler and planner app and The Intrepid Companion Guide—27 pages of honest self-assessment, one per chapter. It’s the mirror behind the mirror.

Get Intrepid

If you’ve been waiting to feel ready before you start your thing, this book was made for you.

And I mean that in the most literal sense possible. I saw you. I understand your struggle. I made this for you.

Click the link below to purchase Intrepid. Get INTREPID →

Onward.