This weekend in the United States we pauses to celebrate Independence Day. There’ll be fireworks, flags, cookouts, the whole bright ritual — and it’s worth celebrating.

The liberty to speak, to assemble, to worship (or not), to go where you like and say what you think: these are real, hard-won, and not to be taken for granted. People died for them. People around the world still don’t have them. Wherever you’re reading this, the principle travels.

Independence is worth honoring.

But there’s a second kind of freedom the fireworks don’t honor, and I’ve come to think it’s the one that actually determines whether your life feels like your own.

Independence Day marks the freedom a nation secures for you. This other freedom is the one no government can grant and no circumstance can confiscate — and most of us, even in the freest places on earth, barely exercise it at all. It’s a second independence, and it has nothing to do with which country you live in.

Let me draw the distinctions in my definitions, because the two words are often confused, conflated, and get tangled.

Liberty is external. It’s the set of rights extended or protected by laws, constitutions, institutions — freedom from tyranny, freedom of speech, freedom to assemble. Liberty is granted, and what’s granted can be taken away. It lives out in the world, in the space between you and the powers around you.

Freedom, in the older and more personal sense, is internal. It’s not about what you’re permitted to do. It’s about whether you can govern yourself — whether you’re the one steering, or just getting dragged around. It lives in the gap between what happens to you and how you respond.

And here’s the strange part.

You can have every liberty a society can offer and still not be free in this second sense. You can be entirely unsupervised and entirely un-free.

How?

Because freedom without self-government isn’t freedom at all. It’s just impulse with no brakes.

The person who says every cutting thing that occurs to them, indulges every appetite, reacts to every provocation, and calls it “being free” has mistaken the absence of restraint for the presence of inner liberty.

They’re not freedom. That’s subjugation.

They’re run — by their moods, their reflexes, their unexamined wants. As I’ve put it before, and believe more the longer I live it: that’s not freedom. That’s the bondage of self-indulgence.

Which raises a question worth sitting with this week, while the word “independence” is in the air.

Are you so free that you’ve chosen bondage?

The ancient Stoics — who included a man born into actual slavery and an emperor who ruled the known world — were obsessed with this distinction, because they’d seen both ends of it.

Epictetus was owned by another man for years, and taught his students that he was freer in his chains than his masters were on their thrones. Not as a consolation. As a literal claim about where freedom lives.

His enslavers controlled his body and called themselves free, while being jerked around by every fear and appetite and rage that passed through them. He controlled the one thing they never mastered — his own responses — and so, in the only sense that finally matters, he was the free man in the room.

That’s the freedom no one can give you and no one can take. Not the liberty to act without limits — the power to govern the one who acts.

And the good news, the genuinely freeing news, is that it’s available right now, in whatever circumstances you’re standing in, no permission required.

You don’t have to wait for the world to free you. You can start governing yourself today.

Here’s the smallest possible place to begin — a practice I lean on more than any other.

The next time something provokes you — an email, a comment, a slight, an urge to fire back — pause, before you react, and ask three questions:

Does this actually have to be said (or done) at all? Does it have to be said or done now? Does it have to be said or done now by me?

That’s it. Three questions, in the gap between the provocation and your reaction.

Run your next hot impulse through those three gates and watch how much of what felt urgent and necessary simply… isn’t.

Most of what we fire off in the name of “freedom of expression” doesn’t survive the first question.

And every time you let a reaction die at one of those gates — not because you were forced to, but because you chose to — you’ve exercised the one freedom that was always yours. You’ve governed yourself.

You’ve been free in the way that actually counts.

That’s a kind of independence worth celebrating too. Quieter than fireworks. But it’s yours every day of the year, and no one can vote it away.

The freedom you just read about is exactly where my next book lands. It’s called Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships — a short, practical handbook for governing yourself in a world you can’t control. Those three questions are one tool from it. I’ve crafted them into a one-page practice you can print, keep, and actually use — The Freedom to Not React: Three Questions That Put You Back in Charge. It’s yours free, and if you’d like it (plus a front-row seat as the book comes together), tap the button below. Grab the guide

Happy Independence Day — both kinds. Govern yourself well.

— Scott