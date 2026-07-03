Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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David Gaines's avatar
David Gaines
30m

We need this distinction between freedom and liberty. It is too easy to forget how often we impinge on our own freedom. Thank you for these tools! Happy July 4th!

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1 reply by Scott Perry
Chris Kenny's avatar
Chris Kenny
7h

I love these 3 questions (I'm partial to 3 Questions - hah!). Seriously, these are terrific. And I love the entire theme: self-governance is the foundation for true liberty and, ultimately, happiness. Happy 4th!

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1 reply by Scott Perry
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