I once had a quarter where I launched a podcast, a new lead magnet, a paid community, and a webinar series. All at once. I had been told that each was an “essential element” for a successful business by an online guru I was following.

By month three, none of them were any good. The worse news was that neither was I.

The trouble didn’t start with a bad decision. It started with a string of decent decisions. Each new thing was, on its own, a reasonable bet.

The podcast made sense. The community made sense. The funnel made sense. What didn’t make sense was all of them, from one person (me), all at once.

CSA: This article is the inspiration for today’s 30-minute Friday on Purpose call with The Circle (paid subscribers) at 1 p.m. ET. Join The Circle now and see you there! Circle up

More Is a Trap

Addition is a trap. More doesn’t arrive as a single reckless gamble you could catch yourself making. It arrives as a series of “Yeses,” each one defensible, each one pulling a little more of you in a slightly different direction—until you’re working twice as hard and getting half as far.

We tend to think the enemy of achievement is laziness. For most solopreneurs I know, it’s the opposite. The danger is appetite.

The undisciplined pursuit of more is the fastest way to burn out and blow yourself up—and it almost never feels like recklessness while you’re doing it. It feels like ambition. It feels like hustle. It like progress. It feels right “right,” right up until the moment the wheels come off.

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More produces friction, not momentum.

There’s a difference between adding and advancing, and it’s easy to miss because they produce the same sweat.

Adding is collecting—more offers, more channels, more projects, more open tabs in your life. Advancing is closing the gap between where you are and where you actually want to be.

You can add for years without advancing an inch. In fact, addition often gets you further away from what you actually want.I know this from personal experience.

The list of things I was “doing” got longer while the one thing that mattered sat untouched, because it was the hardest and least novel item on the pile. New is easy to start. Hard is easy to postpone. And more gives you a respectable place to hide from hard—a whole calendar’s worth of motion that lets you avoid the one move that would actually count.

That’s the cruelty of it. More doesn’t feel like avoidance. It feels like the opposite.

You’re not slacking. You’re swamped. But swamped and aimed are not the same condition.

One is a verdict on your volume. The other is a verdict on your direction. You can be drowning in work and going nowhere, and the drowning will convince you you’re doing something meaningful, and necessary that neither.

The fix isn’t doing more, well. It’s doing less, on purpose.

To help, I’ve adopted Greg McKeown’s phrase “the disciplined pursuit of less.”

The phrase lands because it names a muscle most of us never work on.

We learned how to start things. We got good at it—a new idea, a new tool, a new tactic we read about Thursday and launched by Sunday.

What nobody taught us was how to not start things that look promising. How to let a perfectly good opportunity walk past because it isn’t your opportunity, today, in this season, with the finite hours you actually have.

Saying no to garbage is easy. Anyone can do that. The discipline is saying no to genuinely good things—the ones with real upside, real appeal, real merit—because yes would cost you the focus the one right thing requires. That’s the cut that hurts.

That’s also the only cut that matters.

Knowing you should cut is easy. Knowing what to cut—and holding the line when the next good idea comes knocking—is the work. That’s what we do together inside The Circle: the disciplined practice of less, with a cornerman in your corner. Upgrade to The Circle

Go Further

So here’s a question worth sitting with, the next time a shiny new venture is whispering in your ear:

Is this getting me closer—or just giving me more?

They are not the same thing. They almost never are. One of them is the work. The other is the thing that quietly devours it while wearing its clothes.

And the test isn’t whether the new thing is “good.” Most of what derails you will be good. The test is whether it serves the gap you’re actually trying to close—or just adds another item to the pile you’ll feel guilty about next quarter.

Pick the one. Protect it. Let the rest go.

That’s not deprivation.

That’s direction.

And direction must be established before the gap can be closed with greater ease and velocity.

The undisciplined pursuit of more will cost you the very thing you’re chasing. Less, chosen well, is how you finally arrive.