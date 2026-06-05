Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Sheila Lewis's avatar
Sheila Lewis
Jun 5

This is the right time for me to read your brilliant post. More is Less. I will continue to follow The Art of Living and decide what to subscribe to. First, back to what I love most, and get to last. Many thanks for your Discipline of Less. Substack@sheilalewis for Creatingwritenow.

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Julian Mercer's avatar
Julian Mercer
Jun 7

The string of decent decisions framing is the part that stays with me.

It's much harder to notice when nothing is obviously wrong. Most people don't wake up one day and choose the wrong direction. They arrive there through a series of perfectly reasonable decisions that only reveal their cost in the aggregate.

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