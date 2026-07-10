Two people sit down and imagine losing everything. One of them can’t sleep for a week. The other sleeps better than they have in months.

They pictured the same disaster. This is about the difference.

You already know the first person, because you’ve been the first person. The thin month becomes “the work’s drying up” becomes “I’m losing it” becomes, by Tuesday, some wordless 3 a.m. certainty that it all ends with you broke and alone.

Nothing was decided. Nothing was solved. You just bled adrenaline for a week over a disaster that hadn’t happened and probably won’t.

The second person did something that looks, from the outside, identical — sat down and deliberately pictured the worst. And walked away steadier. Same raw material. Opposite result. The whole difference is in how.

CSA: This article is the seed for this week’s Friday on Purpose call. Circle members — your breakout prompt is at the bottom. Not in The Circle yet? Details below. Circle up

Two ways to imagine disaster

Catastrophizing is involuntary. It grabs you. It’s vague — never quite naming the thing, just gesturing at a fog of bad. And it’s open-ended: it spins and spins and never lands anywhere you could stand.

It floods your system with the chemistry of an emergency that hasn’t happened and may never.

Premeditatio malorum — the Stoic’s premeditation of evils — provides the same picture but is the opposite practice.

You choose to run it. You name the actual worst case, the specific one. And then you do the thing catastrophizing never does: you follow it all the way down to the only question that matters.

And then what would I do?

One is a loop. The other is a path.

The difference was never the content. Both are imagining the worst. The difference is direction — spinning versus walking — and dose.

Why the Stoics rehearsed losing it all

Seneca, who had plenty to lose, made a habit of periodically losing it on purpose. He’d set aside the comfort for a stretch — the plain meal, the rough cloak, the hard bed — and live as a poor man lives.

Then he’d look around and ask one quiet question.

Is this the condition I feared?

It rarely was. The dread had been bigger than the thing.

He paired it with what the Stoics called the reserve clause — I’ll do this, fate permitting. I’ll make the plan, and hold the outcome loosely, because the outcome was never fully mine.

None of this was morbid. It was the opposite of morbid. He was walking into the fear on purpose so it could never ambush him.

You can’t be blindsided by a loss you’ve already visited.

What the practice actually returns

Run it honestly and it pays you back three ways.

It converts dread into a plan. Anxiety, stripped down, is just fear without a next step. Premeditatio supplies the step. The moment you can answer and then what would I do, the formless thing has a shape — and a shape can be handled.

It loosens your grip. Once you’ve survived the worst in rehearsal, you stop white-knuckling the outcome. You hold it lightly. And — strange but reliable — you act more freely, because you’re no longer protecting something you’re terrified to lose.

It restores your sight. Imagine the loss vividly enough and you look up at what you still have and actually see it. Gratitude isn’t a mood you summon. It’s what’s left when you stop taking the thing for granted.

Rehearse the worst. Act anyway. Love what comes.

That’s amor fati with its boots on.

The practice, before lunch

Take one thing you’re anxious about right now.

Don’t spin it. Specify it. Write the actual worst realistic outcome in one plain sentence. Not the overpass — the real one.

Then answer, on the same page: If that happened, what exactly would I do next?

Watch the dread convert to a plan in real time.

One caution, because this tool has a dose. If you can’t stop at a single specific worst case — if the imagining starts to multiply and spin — you’ve slipped back into catastrophizing. That’s the tell. Close the notebook. The practice ends where the spiral begins.

The calm you’re reading about is exactly where my next book lands. It’s called Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships — a short, practical handbook for governing yourself in a world you can’t control. This practice is one tool from it. I’ve built a one-page worksheet you can print, keep, and run the next time the 2 a.m. spiral starts — The Freedom to Not React: Three Questions That Put You Back in Charge. It’s yours free, and if you’d like it (plus a front-row seat as the book comes together), tap the button below. Grab the worksheet

The same disaster, two men

Picture them side by side.

One freelancer spins overpass and rides it down into the dark. The other writes a sentence — if I lose this client, here are my next three calls — and goes quiet, because the fear just got a job.

They are imagining the identical disaster.

One is being run by it. The other is preparing for it.

The worst thing that could happen is almost never as bad as the unnamed dread of it. And naming it — on purpose, in one plain sentence, with a next step attached — is how you take the dread’s power away.

“He robs present ills of their power who has perceived their coming beforehand.” — Seneca

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The hard part of rehearsing the worst is doing it alone — there’s no one to catch you when a clear-eyed practice quietly tips back into a 2 a.m. spiral.

That’s a lot of what we do inside The Circle: weekly Friday on Purpose calls, breakout rooms, and the company of other creatives who help you tell the difference between preparing and spinning — and keep you honest about the dose.

Tell me more about The Circle

→ Circle & Inner Circle breakout prompt for our Monday on Purpose call: Bring one thing you’re quietly anxious about. We’ll name the actual worst case out loud — one plain sentence — and answer the only question that grounds it: and then what would I do? Then we’ll notice, together, where the line is between rehearsing and ruminating.