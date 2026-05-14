CSA: This article is the inspiration for this week’s 30-minute Friday on Purpose call at 1 p.m. ET. Click here for details and hope to see you there!

This is the third piece in the Be a Blessing Marketing series — and the one where the rubber meets the road.

The posture article established the why — preeminence, generosity, gravity, and the principles underneath any successful purpose-driven business: an irresistible offer, an eager audience, and a way to introduce that offer to that audience.

The ecosystem article established the what — the web model, home base and outposts, and the self-selection ecosystem that moves the right people inward without pressure.

This piece covers the how — the specific tactics and tools that operate the center of the web.

If you haven’t read the first two pieces yet, start there. This one builds directly upon them.

What the Conversation Engine Is (& Isn’t)

The conversation engine is not a script. It’s not a funnel with better language. It’s not a closing sequence dressed up in empathy language.

The conversation engine is the practice of showing up with genuine curiosity, asking the right questions in the right sequence, and holding up a mirror precisely enough that the right person sees their own possibility clearly — and asks for help closing the gap.

When it works, the invitation isn’t something you manufacture. It’s something you receive.

That’s the art of the eager ‘Yes.’

Content Opens Loops. Conversation Reveals the Gap.

Before we get into the mechanics, an important distinction you need to understand.

Content does one job: it opens loops. It introduces ideas, puts cracks in false beliefs, earns awareness and attention. But it can’t close the loop — because closing a loop requires listening. And listening requires a conversation.

Conversation help encourage consideration — better ideas and solutions through what Nic Peterson calls “Stealth Influence.” I call it the empathetic antagonism necessary to facilitate genuine curiosity and consideration. No funnel gymnastics. No pressure tactics. Just real care, precise questions, and the willingness to reflect back what you’re hearing until the right person sees their situation clearly for the first time.

One practical note on content: Nic Peterson’s four content lenses — Aspirational, Analytical, Actionable, and Anthropological — are worth understanding and applying. Every piece of content worth creating speaks through at least one lens. Together the four ensure your content reaches everyone in your audience regardless of how they process and receive information.

The Four-Movement Sequence

The conversation engine moves through four distinct phases. Each has a job. Each earns the next. The sequence only works when the posture underneath it is right — genuine curiosity, real care, and non-attachment to an outcome.

Movement 1 — The Icebreaker

Movement 2 — The Diagnostic

Movement 3 — The Continuance Offer

Movement 4 — The Mid/High-Ticket Invitation

Here’s a brief overview of each — and the tactics and tools detail that the workshop introduced but didn’t fully unpack.

Movement 1 — The Icebreaker

Job: Open a genuine conversation. Clarify the prospect’s immediate goal and constraint.

The icebreaker is not a qualifying question. It’s the first expression of genuine interest in who this person is and what they’re working on or working through.

The four-step sequence:

Identity — what excites them most about what they do

Direction — what they’re most trying to figure out right now

Constraint — what’s making that harder than it needs to be

Catalyst Exchange — a brief free email exchange that surfaces the immediate goal and constraint, and opens the door to the diagnostic

The Catalyst Exchange is part of my icebreaker movement. It’s what earns the diagnostic. For those who engage, it surfaces enough clarity about where they are and what they want that the diagnostic invitation is a natural next step rather than a cold ask.

A useful structure for the exchange is the GRADA format — Goal, Resource, Action, Discovery, Ask. It helps the person articulate their situation more precisely, which means the diagnostic questions that follow can be more specific and useful. If you’re a Circle or Inner Circle member, you should already be familiar with this format.

The identity question does two jobs simultaneously: it opens on energy rather than problem, which sets a generative tone, and it surfaces which lane — Work That Matters or Art of Living — and which bucket — GFN (good fit now), GFL (good fit later), or NGF (not a good fit) — this person belongs in.

Example:

“What are you working on or working through right now?” is often enough. The preposition does the sorting. “Working on” tends to surface business and project answers. “Working through” tends to surface life and identity answers. Offering both gives people permission to answer from wherever they actually are.

This is where we cross the paywall. The tactics and tools for Movements 2, 3, and 4 — including the GRADA model, the diagnostic question frameworks, and the natural deadline mechanics — are for paid subscribers.

Want the full toolkit?

The rest of this article covers:

The three categories of diagnostic questions — with specific examples

The GRADA model — how to structure your own asks for faster, better responses

The Catalyst Exchange — how to deliver the diagnostic as an asynchronous email sequence

Natural deadline mechanics — how to create genuine urgency without manufactured pressure

The invitation formula — how to make the mid/high-ticket ask feel like relief rather than pressure

Circle and Inner Circle members get full access to this article, the companion worksheet, and the full Workshop 3 replay.

Upgrade now

Movement 2 — The Diagnostic

Job: Clarify the vector. Reveal the path. Create a HFM (holy f*ck moment).

Circle and Inner Circle members are invited into a complimentary diagnostic after clarity of direction are revealed through the Catalyst Exchange. Free subscribers are invited to upgrade to access it.

The diagnostic is where the mirror gets held up.

Category 1 — Determine Fitness