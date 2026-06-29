“Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd.” — Voltaire

Voltaire — the French Enlightenment writer who made a career of puncturing certainty — wrote that in a letter, late in his life. The line that comes right before it is the one nobody quotes: There are only charlatans who are certain.

It’s a good line. It’s also an easy one. We all know the type. The man who has never met a question he couldn’t answer, who mistakes volume for evidence, who has confused the feeling of being right with the fact of it. We point at him and feel the small pleasure of not being him.

And we miss the part that should make us nervous.

CSA: This article is the seed for this week’s Monday on Purpose call. Circle members — your breakout prompt is at the bottom. Not in The Circle yet? Details below. Circle up

The instrument doubts itself last

Last week we asked what would change your mind — Popper’s question, the one that separates reasoning from rationalizing. It works on beliefs. You hold one up, ask what evidence would dissolve it, and learn whether you’re thinking or just defending.

But there’s a layer underneath the belief. There’s the thing holding it.

You can doubt a conclusion. Can you doubt the machinery that produced it? The mind that’s so confident about the deadline, the diagnosis, the person who wronged you — that’s the same mind running the whole show. Every certainty you’ve ever held passed through it. So did every certainty you later discovered was wrong.

That’s not a comfortable thought. That’s the actual one.

The charlatan isn’t always across the room

Here’s what Voltaire’s line conveniently lets us skip. Certainty doesn’t usually announce itself. It doesn’t show up as a man on a stage. It shows up as the quiet, frictionless conviction that you already understand the situation — that you’ve correctly read your colleague’s tone, your own motives, why last year went the way it did.

It feels like clarity. It is often just speed.

I’ve replayed conversations I was sure I’d won, and found, on the second pass, that I’d been arguing with a version of the other person I made up. I was certain. I was also the charlatan in the room. There just wasn’t anyone else there to point at.

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The question that doesn’t close

So here’s the one to sit with — and it doesn’t resolve, which is the point:

Do you know your own mind well enough to mistrust it?

Not to dismantle it. Not to spiral into the paralysis where every thought needs a footnote and nothing gets decided. Voltaire wasn’t recommending that either — he called doubt unpleasant, not virtuous. The unpleasantness is the price of accuracy.

The move is smaller. The next time a conviction arrives fully formed, with no seam where doubt could get in — pause there. Not because it’s wrong. Because that seamlessness is exactly what being wrong feels like from the inside.

The charlatan is certain. You already knew that.

The harder knowledge is that you can’t always tell, from in here, which one you’re being.

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The hardest part of mistrusting your own mind is doing it alone — the instrument doing the doubting is the same one you're trying to doubt. There's no one in there to catch you when a conviction slips past unexamined.

That’s a lot of what we do inside The Circle: weekly Monday on Purpose calls, breakout rooms, and the company of other creatives who’ll notice the certainty you can’t see past — and remember you said it.

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→ Circle & Inner Circle breakout prompt for our Monday on Purpose call: Bring one conviction you currently hold without a seam — a thing you’re simply sure of. We’ll try the question on it together: do you know your own mind well enough to mistrust this one? And notice how rarely we point the doubt back at the doubter.