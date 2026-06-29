Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Jeff Smith's avatar
Jeff Smith
9h

As a teacher I'm genetically predisposed to trying to put my solutions on problems (whether anyone else) thinks they're problems or not. I really appreciate Katherine's story about putting her stuff on Spotify instead of just Substack and how she's working on keeping an open loop there in her work.

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Mariana Konsolos's avatar
Mariana Konsolos
11h

Love it! 😍

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