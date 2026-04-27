Why We Equivocate

Equivocation isn’t confusion. It isn’t ambiguity. It isn’t even a lack of clarity.

It’s an unwitnessed commitment.

You know what you mean. You know what you’d say if the stakes were lower. You’re just not saying it in front of anyone who’ll hold you to it — so it comes out hedged, qualified, carefully constructed to mean almost anything.

Equivocation is what commitment looks and sounds like before you’re ready to do what needs to be done out loud and in public.

And the antidote isn’t finding better words. It’s saying the honest ones out loud.

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The Pattern

Most people aren’t equivocating on purpose. That’s what makes it so insidious.

Equivocation is a subconscious script — a learned strategy that once kept you safe. Maybe bold promises in your family of origin led to punishment when they came up short. Maybe directness cost you something. Maybe the adults in the room modeled careful language as wisdom, and you absorbed it before you could examine it.

Equivocation isn’t a character flaw. It’s a script you inherited but haven’t yet examined.

But here’s what Intrepid won’t let you ignore.

Unexamined scripts write your future.

The script that once protected you is now the thing standing between you and the work you say you want to do. It’s running in the background, shaping your language, softening your edges, keeping your promises just vague enough that no one — including you — can tell whether they’ve been kept.

Equivocation is keeping you humble and hiding.

The Tell

You can recognize equivocation by its sound.

I’m still figuring it out. I want to help people. I’m exploring a few different directions. When the timing is better. These are the verbal signatures of a commitment that hasn’t been truly made yet — or one that’s been made privately and is being protected from the exposure of specificity.

Intrepid names this directly: “I want to help people” is not a change. It’s a sentiment.

You can’t commit to a sentiment. You can’t keep a sentiment.

And you can’t fail at an sentiment either — which is precisely the point.

The moment you get specific, you’re on the hook. Specific means nameable. Nameable means keepable or breakable. And “keepable or breakable” means people can see whether you kept your word.

That’s terrifying. So you don’t get specific. You stay in the register of aspiration, where the language is beautiful, and there is zero accountability.

Vacillation is what this looks like in motion — wavering, revisiting, never quite landing. But the root isn’t indecision. It’s the subconscious refusal to be seen or heard making or keeping a real promise.

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The Mechanism

Here’s the part that makes equivocation so hard to break on your own,

You can’t see or hear your own equivocation from inside it.

This isn’t a weakness particular to you. It’s how subconscious scripts work. They don’t announce themselves. They present as reasonable caution, as thoroughness, as not-quite-ready-but-getting-there.

From the inside, equivocation feels like discernment.

It takes an external perspective to name equivocation as avoidance.

A journaling practice can’t do that. A productivity system can’t do that. Another course, another framework, another round of clarifying questions to yourself — none of it can do that.

The only thing that interrupts a subconscious pattern is a witness.

That person could be a therapist or a coach, but it must be someone truly invested and in your corner.

Someone with skin in the game who’s doing the same hard work you’re doing, paying close enough attention to notice when your language goes soft, who will remember in three weeks that you said you were going to do the thing, and will ask you about it.

That’s what Intrepid means by “find the others.” Not networking. Not audience-building. Finding the few people who care as much as you do and who won’t mistake your equivocation for wisdom.

In community, your doubts sound like what they are: weather. Passing. Survivable. In solitude, they sound like truth.

The Antidote

The antidote to equivocation is not a better answer to the question you’ve been circling.

It’s saying the real answer — the specific one, the scoped one, the one that puts you on the hook — out loud, in front of people who will hold you to it.

That’s the whole mechanism. Name the change. Say it clearly. Say it to someone who’s doing the same hard work and won’t let you off the hook.

Not because accountability is the point. Because commitment only becomes real when it’s been witnessed — and the community that witnesses it is the same one that calls you back when you drift.

That’s what The Circle community’s Monday on Purpose call is for. Not to cheer you on. To remember what you said.

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Where are you equivocating? Name it. Say it out loud — to us, if nowhere else. That’s not vulnerability for its own sake. That’s how the script changes.

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