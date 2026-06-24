Stop Hustling & Build a Business That Fits

What if hustle culture is not the path to success, but the thing keeping you stuck?

In this episode, Scott Perry of Creative on Purpose joins Dharma Funder for a deep conversation about building a business that funds and fits your life without growth hacks, algorithm chasing, funnel gymnastics, or performative marketing.

Scott shares why he walked away from a successful digital marketing business, what Substack has made possible, and how solopreneurs can build more meaningful, sustainable businesses by aligning their work with their values, talents, and sense of purpose.

The conversation moves through Stoicism, the Bhagavad Gita, sacred duty, generosity, burnout, ego, community, and the courage required to stop playing a game you never wanted to play.

Here’s What’s Covered

In this episode, we explore:

How Scott’s early exposure to Stoicism, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Tao Te Ching shaped his work

Why “fake it till you make it” is a terrible business strategy

The real cost of becoming a successful digital marketer

How to build a good living on Substack without growth hacks or bestseller badges

Why meaningful work must align with your values, abilities, and boundaries

The difference between generosity and overgiving

Why information can be free, but implementation and proximity are worth paying for

How community creates trust before coaching begins

What Stoicism and the Bhagavad Gita teach about duty, ego, and surrender

Why burnout is a symptom, not the disease

The question to ask when you feel depleted: “Am I doing the wrong thing, or doing the thing wrong?”

Why hustle culture can send you faster in the wrong direction

How the right peers, mentors, and students help you grow

Why “slow is smooth, and smooth is fast”

Go Further

Want more principle-based guidance for building a purpose-driven business without digital marketing BS?

Subscribe to the Creative on Purpose Substack:

You’ll find essays, resources, community calls, and support for solopreneurs who want to make a better living and a bigger difference without playing someone else’s game.

And subscribe to the Creative on Purpose YouTube channel for more conversations, trainings, and practical ideas:

https://www.youtube.com/@CreativeOnPurpose

Thank you Suzanne Taylor-King, Penny Harris ACC, Omixintel, Claire Machado, Duncan The Sage, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dharma Funder!