Let me start by agreeing with the objection before you even raise it.

Stoicism — the version you’re probably picturing right now — is stupid. The stiff upper lip. The jaw set against the world. The grim march through hardship with your feelings bolted shut and your face giving nothing away. We hand out that word at funerals and in war movies, like a medal. He was so stoic. But when we go home and try to live this way, we end up feeling tired, brittle, and alone.

If that’s what stoicism means, no thanks. Throw it out. Gritting your teeth through a hard life doesn’t make the life less hard. It just wears you down until there’s nothing left to grind. That’s not a philosophy for living the good life. That’s a slow way to disappear.

So yes. Lowercase-s stoicism — the dictionary version, the one everybody already knows — is a dead end.

But there’s another one. Capital-S Stoicism — the actual philosophy, with the history, the texts, and two thousand years of road-testing behind it — is almost the opposite of what the word has come to mean. And hardly anyone knows what it actually says.

That’s the confusion I want to clear up, because it changes everything that follows.

Two words that sound identical and mean opposite things

Here’s the whole difference in just a few lines.

Lowercase stoicism asks you to stop feeling. Capital-S Stoicism asks you to stop being run by your feelings — which is a different thing entirely, and a possible one.

Lowercase stoicism asks you to endure your life. Capital-S Stoicism asks you to flourish in it.

Those aren’t small differences of degree. They point in opposite directions. One is a clenched fist. The other is an open hand.

The clenched fist is what most of us were sold. And not just under the name “stoicism” — under the name of almost every self-help promise you’ve ever heard.

The lie at the center of most advice

Say it plainly, and the promise sounds reasonable: get control of your life, and you’ll be fine.

Control your schedule. Control your habits. Control your inbox, your body, your money, your relationships, your outcomes. Optimize hard enough, and the chaos resolves into order, and somewhere on the far side of all that control, the calm you’ve been chasing is finally waiting.

I believed a version of that for a long time. I’m here to tell you it’s exactly backward.

You don’t need to control your life. You couldn’t if you tried. The weather, the markets, the clients, the other drivers, the other people, the past, most of the future, the opinion the person across the table is forming of you right now — none of it is yours to command. And the harder you chase it, the more it costs you.

What you actually need is smaller, and harder, and entirely yours:

Stop abandoning yourself when life refuses to cooperate.

You already know the move

You’ve done it. So have I. You just may never have named it.

The meeting goes sideways, and you hear yourself agreeing with something you don’t believe, just to make the discomfort stop. A piece of work falls through, and within the hour you’ve quietly decided you were never any good anyway. Someone you love pushes exactly the wrong button, and for ten ugly minutes you become a person you’d be ashamed to be seen as.

Nobody did that to you. You did it. You left your own side the instant things got hard.

That’s the move. And here’s the thing worth sitting with: the event didn’t wreck you. Your response to the event left you wrecked. Life has always been hard — that part isn’t new and isn’t going anywhere. What undoes us is what we do to ourselves once it gets hard. The panicked story. The value we set down because the moment got uncomfortable. The energy we pour into what we can’t move while neglecting the one thing we can.

We bail on the person we meant to be, right at the moment being that person would matter most.

You don’t need a tighter grip on the world. You need to stop letting go of yourself.

(If this is landing, the free preview of my new book opens on exactly this idea — I’ll tell you how to grab it at the end.)

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Why a dead emperor, and why now

The Stoics worked this out a very long time ago — and not as a set of quotes to admire. As a working method. A practical system for seeing clearly, choosing well, and releasing what was never yours to hold.

I didn’t go looking for it. It came looking for me, through a teacher.

I was thirteen, sitting in a seventh-grade languages class, almost certainly not paying attention, when a teacher named Don Kelly put a passage of Marcus Aurelius in front of us to translate. Marcus was a Roman emperor. He’d written a private journal to himself, never meaning for anyone to read it — and somehow it survived nearly two thousand years to land on the desk of a distractible kid who’d rather have been anywhere else.

I don’t remember the line. I remember the feeling. Here was the most powerful man in the Western world — armies, empire, absolute authority — using his private notebook to remind himself to stop being a jerk, do his job, accept what he couldn’t change, and be grateful he was alive at all. He wasn’t performing wisdom. He was steadying himself. He sounded less like a statue in a museum and more like someone trying to get through a hard week without losing himself.

That went in and never came out. Over forty years as a working musician, a teacher, a husband, a father, and a small-business owner who’s failed more than he’s succeeded, the Stoics have been running quietly in the background the whole time.

I’m not a philosophy professor. I won’t quote Greek at you to prove a point. I’m a former freelance guitarist who got handed a tool in seventh grade and has been using it, clumsily and gratefully, ever since. And I’ve come to think that’s exactly the seat these ideas are meant for — not the lecture hall, but the ordinary, pressured, beautiful mess of a regular life.

Which is where you’re reading this from too.

So before we go further, put down the word you thought you knew. The stiff upper lip is not the thing. The clenched fist is not the thing.

The thing we need to live with greater purpose, prosperity, and peace of mind is an open hand — and how to keep it open when everything in you wants to grab.

That’s where we’re headed, a little more each week, between now and the middle of August.

Get the free preview I turned four decades of practicing this into a book: Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships — a practical handbook, no toga required. It comes out August 13th. Ahead of that, you can read the opening free — the full Introduction and all of Chapter 1, yours to keep as a PDF. → Grab the free preview at creativeonpurpose.com/possibility or simply click the button below. Preview Possibility

More soon. Onward.

Scott