Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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JP Bristol's avatar
JP Bristol
Jun 17

The three questions are deceptively simple. I've noticed that a surprising number of bad decisions start with getting "what's now?" wrong.

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Dr. Sherry Boles's avatar
Dr. Sherry Boles
May 29

Hi Scott, I started reading your great article and stopped suddenly when I came across Don Kelly’s name and the fact that he was your “extraordinary” Latin teacher.

I’m currently at my sister’s house at Wilbraham Munson Academy where I attended my great niece’s graduation from WMA on Saturday, May 23rd.

It just so happened that Don Kelly was recognized and honored for his 50 years of teaching here at WMA!

This evening we went to the end of the year celebration where my sister introduced me to Don and we took a photo together.

He said you were a brilliant student, as was your sister! I told him about your work on Substack and he was surprised when I told him you have grandchildren! Saying now he knows he’s old!

It’s a small world!

file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/ca/10/07C7FA02-84BB-4DAB-8560-BFA5148E96D7/IMG_7286.heic

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