Last week I wrote about solvitur ambulando — “it is solved by walking” — and the three different cures hiding inside one old phrase. A Circle member wrote back with a quiet, almost offhand line: “I love walking with these ideas. I just never seem to get anywhere.”

I sat with that for a day. Partly because it was honest. Mostly because it was about me.

They didn’t have a thinking problem. They had plenty of ideas. What they were experiencing was a gap between a philosophy you carry and a philosophy you stand on.

Most of us live in that gap and call it “studying.”

We collect frameworks the way some people collect cookbooks. Lovingly. Completely. Without ever turning on the stove.

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The pleasure that masquerades as progress.

There’s a real joy in a beautiful idea. You read the Stoics and feel the click — this is how a person should meet a bad morning. You underline it. You restack it. For a moment you feel like a different kind of person.

And nothing changes.

That’s not laziness. It isn’t hypocrisy. It’s that contemplating a principle and living one feel almost identical from the inside. Both light up the same warm I get it. The mind can barely tell the difference between understanding a thing and doing it — which is convenient, because doing it is so much harder.

So we mistake the map for the walk.

I did this for years.

For a long stretch of building Creative on Purpose, I had a beautiful relationship with the idea of generosity in marketing. I’d coached in Seth’s workshops for five years. I believed it down to my shoes — make things worth talking about, lead with the work, trust the long game.

And I sat on a finished thing for months because shipping it felt like asking for too much.

That wasn’t generosity. That was fear, wearing a philosophy I admired as a costume. The idea was perfect. It was just six feet off the ground, where it cost me nothing and changed nothing.

The day I finally hit publish — clumsily, with a CTA I half-apologized for — the idea stopped being a belief I held and became a thing I’d done. That one ungraceful act taught me more than three years of nodding along.

An admired idea protects you. A grounded one exposes you.

Which is exactly why we keep them in the air.

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Ideas drift up when nothing pulls them down.

Watch where a philosophy goes when it never collides with a Tuesday.

It floats. It gets more elaborate, more nuanced, more interesting — and less and less attached to anything you’d actually do at 8 a.m. with a deadline and a difficult email open.

The higher an idea rises, the more it congratulates you and the less it asks of you.

Epictetus saw this and said the quiet part out loud. Don’t tell me you’ve read the books. Show me how you eat, how you handle an insult, how you treat the person who can do nothing for you.

“Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.” — Epictetus

He wasn’t being humble. He was being ruthless. He was pointing at the only evidence that counts.

The test is small and unglamorous.

Here’s the question I run an idea through now, before I’m allowed to admire it:

What does this change before lunch?

Not what it means. Not how it connects to that other beautiful idea. What it changes — concretely, today, in something I’m already doing.

If a principle can’t survive a real conversation, a real decision, a real moment of being annoyed in traffic, it isn’t wisdom yet. It’s décor. Fine to hang on the wall. Just don’t mistake it for a floor.

A grounded philosophy is almost embarrassingly humble. It doesn’t ask what is the good life? It asks: do I answer this person with patience, or with my phone half-up? It doesn’t theorize about courage. It notices the one hard sentence I’ve been avoiding, and walks me toward saying it.

Small. Specific. Where my feet actually are.

The walk was never a metaphor.

This is what solvitur ambulando has been trying to tell us under all three of its readings. The Latin doesn't say it is solved by thinking about walking. Or by reading a fine essay on walking.

It is solved by walking.

The road appears under your feet — but only if your feet are doing something other than crossing and uncrossing in a chair.

An idea you only contemplate stays exactly as true, and exactly as useless, as the day you found it. An idea you act on — even clumsily, even once — starts paying you back in a currency contemplation can’t print. It tells you whether it actually works.

So pick the idea you love. The one you’ve underlined three times.

Then answer the only question that grounds it.

What does it change before lunch?

Walk that one. The rest can wait at the trailhead.

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The hardest part of grounding an idea is doing it alone — there’s no one to notice when you’ve quietly let it float back up.

That’s a lot of what we do inside The Circle: weekly Monday on Purpose calls, breakout rooms, and the company of other creatives keeping each other's philosophies on the ground.

Tell me more about The Circle

→ Circle & Inner Circle breakout prompt for our Monday on Purpose call: Bring one idea you genuinely believe but haven't grounded. Answer the hard question for it first — what would this change before lunch? We'll work them in the rooms, and notice how comfortable we've gotten admiring ideas instead of using them.

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