Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Scott Perry's avatar
Scott Perry
4d

Thanks for your participation and contributions to today’s Monday on Purpose call @Paul McGlinchey, @Dr. Angie Pulido- Banner, @Mariana Konsolos, @Penny Harris ACC, @Essential Project Manager, @Kato McNickle, and @Jeff Smith!

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Paul McGlinchey's avatar
Paul McGlinchey
4d

I can have and share beautiful ideas about music practice, but if I'm not doing my own practice, I'm not living in integrity. And, more to the point, I'm missing out on the benefits of my experience to add to my teaching and writing. And now – by putting this out in public – I'm on the hook for actually doing it and not just saying it. As you say, Scott – Onward!

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