I almost titled this article “non-judgmental judgment.”

That was the phrase that first jumped out at me — I was reading Massimo Pigliucci’s How to Be a (Happy) Skeptic: The Power of Doubt in a Meaningful Life, and something about holding a view clearly while refusing to be certain about it snagged in my mind and wouldn’t let go. Non-judgmental judgment. I liked how it sounded.

But it’s not quite right, and the reason it’s not right turns out to be the whole point.

“Non-judgmental” carries a particular flavor these days — don’t evaluate, just observe, hold no opinion. And that’s the opposite of what I’m after.

I’m not asking you to stop judging. I’m asking you to judge better — which starts with noticing that “judgmental” and “judgment,” two words that look like siblings, are actually opposites.

One is a verb. The other is a noun.

Being judgmental is a verb. It’s something you do, usually fast, usually hot. It runs on emotion, on fear, on whatever faulty reasoning is closest to hand. And its real engine — the thing underneath — is the rush to close the loop. Something happens, it’s uncomfortable to sit in the not-knowing, so you slam a verdict on it to make the discomfort stop. He’s incompetent. She’s against me. I blew it. This is ruined. The verdict feels like clarity. It’s actually just relief — the false certainty you grabbed because the open question was unbearable.

Judgment is a noun. It’s not something you do in a hot second; it’s something you are, cultivated slowly. The Greeks called it phronesis — practical wisdom. It’s the settled capacity to see a situation for what it is and choose well within it. You don’t fire off phronesis. You build it, over years, through exactly the kind of practice that steadies a person: catching your impressions before you assent to them, stripping the story back to the fact, asking what’s actually yours to act on. Being judgmental is the thermometer — it just reacts to the room. Judgment is the thermostat — it reads the room and holds its own setting.

So when I say judgment without being judgmental, here’s what I actually mean: stop doing the reactive thing, so the cultivated thing can work. Get the fear-driven, loop-slamming verdict out of the way, and discernment has room to operate.

The disease is premature certainty

This is where the Skeptics come in, and where I have to give Pigliucci — and Cicero behind him — their due.

The Academic Skeptics noticed something the reactive mind hates to hear: most of the suffering in a judgment comes from closing it too soon. Premature certainty is the disease. You decide what a thing means before you actually know, you commit to that meaning, and then you defend it — because reopening it would mean sitting back down in the discomfort you closed the loop to escape.

The Skeptic’s move is to hold the loop open a little longer. Not forever — that’s its own failure — but long enough to ask: how sure should I actually be here? You don’t need certainty. You need to know how sure to be, and then act on exactly that much.

I’ve argued elsewhere that this makes the Skeptic a friend of the Stoic, not a rival — doubt for the inquiry, commitment for the response. This piece is the same idea brought home to the one place it matters most: your own head, in the moment a verdict is forming. Being judgmental slams the loop shut for the comfort of certainty. Judgment can tolerate the open loop long enough for wisdom to do its work — and then it commits.

Cleverness is not wisdom

There’s an old distinction here worth resurrecting, because the Stoics drew it two thousand years before the modern productivity world rediscovered it.

The Greeks separated deinotēs — cleverness, the ability to get what you want — from phronesis — practical wisdom, knowing what’s worth wanting in the first place. Cleverness is a means. It’ll get you up any mountain you point it at. It has nothing to say about whether it’s the right mountain. Only wisdom asks that.

Being judgmental is cleverness in a hurry — it’s very good at generating a verdict that gets you out of discomfort. It is completely silent on whether the verdict is true or the response is wise. That’s phronesis’s job, and phronesis will not be rushed.

Why this is the actual goal

Let me say something that reframes what philosophy is even for.

Many traditions aim directly at peace of mind. The Epicureans did — tranquility was the target, the thing to pursue. And you can get there that way, a little, for a while. But peace pursued directly is fragile; it tends to shatter the moment life stops cooperating.

The Stoics aimed somewhere else. They aimed at wisdom — at becoming the kind of person whose judgment is sound — and they treated tranquility not as the target but as the fruit.

Equanimity, for the Stoic, is what you receive when you’re living well-guided from within; it’s a byproduct of pursuing phronesis, not a thing you chase. Which is why it lasts. You didn’t build your peace on the weather being good. You built it on your own cultivated judgment, and that comes with you into the storm.

Phronesis is the chief of the virtues — the one that directs the others, the conductor. Chase it, and the peace everyone else is chasing directly arrives on its own, and stays.

CSA: This piece grew out of a Monday on Purpose conversation in The Circle — a member ran the idea past the group and sharpened it into what you’re reading. Circle members: your breakout prompt is at the bottom. Not in The Circle yet? Details below. Circle up

Catch it in your own head first

Here’s where this stops being philosophy and starts being Tuesday.

The place to practice is inward, on yourself, because that’s where the loop-slamming is fastest and most brutal. You miss a deadline, drop a ball, say the wrong thing — and before you’ve even finished registering it, the verdict lands: I always do this. I’m not cut out for this. I knew it. That’s being judgmental, aimed at you. It’s fast, it’s hot, and it closed a loop that had no business closing that fast.

Catch it. Name it for the reactive verb it is. Then let the noun work: What actually happened here — just the fact, no story? What’s mine to do about it? What would I tell a friend who did this? You’re not letting yourself off the hook. You’re refusing to hang yourself on it before you’ve even seen it clearly. That’s discernment — and it’s a great deal harder to give yourself than to give a stranger.

Then widen it outward. Someone cuts you off, snaps at you, does the thing that lands wrong. The reactive verdict is instant: what a jerk. Loop closed, certainty achieved, and you never once wondered what was actually going on with them.

Discernment does the harder thing: it assesses the behavior clearly — that landed badly, and I may need to address it — without sentencing the whole human being on the strength of one bad moment. You can judge the behavior and stay open about the person. Those are different loops, and only one of them has any business closing fast.

Discernment, and the nerve to act

I want to be careful not to leave you in the open loop, because there’s a failure mode on that side too. Held too long, doubt becomes its own paralysis — a way of never committing, never acting, calling cowardice “open-mindedness.” Marcus warned about exactly this: you can also commit injustice by doing nothing.

So the discipline has two halves, and you need both.

Discernment — the humility to keep the loop open long enough to see truly, to stay correctable, to not mistake your reflexive verdict for the truth.

And commitment — the nerve to close the loop when you’ve seen enough, and to act on exactly the certainty you’ve earned. Not more. Not less.

Discernment without commitment is just dithering with good PR. Commitment without discernment is just being judgmental with confidence. The whole art is in holding both: doubt long enough to be wise, then commit hard enough to be useful.

Judge. Just don’t be judgmental about it.

That’s the practice — and like everything worth practicing, you’ll do it badly, then a little less badly, one hot moment at a time.

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If this is the kind of thinking you want to do more of — not just reading about the art of living, but practicing it with people on the same path — that’s exactly what The Circle is for.

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→ Monday on Purpose breakout prompt: Think of the last time you slammed a loop shut for the comfort of certainty — a snap verdict on yourself or someone else. What were you actually escaping by closing it so fast? And what would it have cost you to hold it open one more minute? Go deep. Bring one insight back to the group.

The discipline you just read about is exactly what my next book is built to teach. It’s called Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships — a short, practical handbook for governing your own mind in a world you can’t control. The move from being judgmental to judgment is one of the things it trains. I’ve turned this one into a one-page practice you can print, keep, and actually use when a verdict is forming too fast — The Freedom to Not React: Three Questions That Put You Back in Charge. It’s yours free, and if you’d like it (plus a front-row seat as the book comes together), tap the button below. Grab the guide

Judge well. Commit bravely. And stay correctable. — Scott