Every success story starts somewhere. Here’s how we can work together to get you from where you are to where you want to be.

The Catalyst Exchange — Free

A free, personalized exchange providing real guidance with a no-pitch, no-strings, no-obligation promise. The fastest way to get clarity on your #1 priority, the main obstacle in your way, and the easiest way to collapse time to target.

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The Circle — $15/month or $120/year

A community of practice for purpose-driven solopreneurs. Weekly calls, monthly workshops, the Cornerman GPT, and a generous community that keeps you grounded and moving. The foundation of everything.

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The Inner Circle — $250/year

All-access pass to the complete Purpose-Driven Prosperity Model OS — including the full Accelerator, monthly deep-dive workshops, Q&A calls, and a growing vault of implementation resources.

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The Power Hour — $500 (50% off for Circle & Inner Circle members | $250)

One focused hour to get unstuck and moving. Bring your most pressing constraint. Leave with clarity and a clear next step. Available as a standalone entry point or an add-on for existing members.

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Voxer Velocity — $500/month (50% off for Circle & Inner Circle members | $250/month)

Daily asynchronous guidance via Voxer, Monday through Friday. Personalized, context-aware, same-day or next-business-day turnaround. For solopreneurs who need ongoing support without the scheduling overhead.

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Cornerman — $2K/month (50% off for Circle & Inner Circle members | $1K/month)

High-touch, high-impact 1:1 engagement for solopreneurs already generating $3K–$5K/month who are ready to stop leaving results on the table. Weekly calls, daily Voxer access, and Scott in your corner across every dimension of your business and life.

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Not sure where to start? The Catalyst Exchange is free and always a good first move. Click here to begin there.

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Embrace clarity, take intentional action, and let go of what doesn’t serve you. Subscribe now to start building a solopreneur business that thrives on purpose, not perfection.