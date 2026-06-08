Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Julian Mercer's avatar
Julian Mercer
Jun 9

The line about vagueness keeping options on the table is the one I keep thinking about.

Sometimes the avoidance isn't laziness. It's protection. Naming what you're aimed at means choosing a direction, and choosing a direction means accepting that it might not be the right one.

Staying vague feels safer. But over time, uncertainty starts costing more than a wrong turn.

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1 reply by Scott Perry
Duncan The Sage's avatar
Duncan The Sage
Jun 9

What a useful article to read. I feel like the more I engage with your work the more I feel like a human being, learning to be kind to myself. I think we have used productivity the wrong way. Thank you Scott

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