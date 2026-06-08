Last week, we talked about the mountain — and the trouble with climbing the wrong mountain with perfect technique. A reader wrote back with the obvious follow-up: That’s all well and good, but how do I know which mountain to climb?

Fair question. To provide a clear answer, let’s trade the mountain for a bow.

Picture the archer on the field. She notches the arrow, draws the string, and settles her eyes on the bullseye. Everyone watching assumes that she is focused.

She is. But focus is the easy part.

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The Word We Ruined

We turned focus into a productivity word. The narrow kind. The kind you summon with coffee and willpower to grind through the task in front of you. Tunnel vision as a virtue.

That’s not the older meaning of focus. The older meaning is the one the archer brings — the trained use of the eyes, the whole body behind the gaze. A tracker has it. A sentry has it. None of them is clenching their jaw to concentrate harder. They’re looking with patience and specificity at what is actually there.

Here’s the catch. You can have all of that — the trained eye, the still hands, the held breath — and still release the arrow at the wrong target.

Focus is how well you see the target.

Aiming is choosing which target is worthy of the arrow.

They feel identical from the inside. That’s the problem.

The Thing That Most Goal-Setting Advice Skips

We think we aim when we set a goal. We don’t. A goal is a destination with a deadline. Aim is the direction underneath all the possible goals — the thing that makes one goal the right one and another a beautifully executed mistake.

Set a goal without that underlying aim, and you’re shooting at a target you can’t clearly locate, then calling the arrow’s flight a strategy.

I know I’ve done this. For a stretch of years I’d rather not total up, I was an expert at growth hacking. The whole kit — ideal customer avatar, power offer, niche, funnel. And it worked. I built a business that grew, doing work I didn’t care about, with people I didn’t much like, that required me to spend eighty percent of my time on funnel gymnastics and twenty percent on the work I actually found meaningful.

And I hit the revenue target. Bullseye. But the win was hollow.

By aiming at the wrong target — a business built on the funnel instead of on who I really was, what I was actually good at, and where I belonged.

Every arrow landed. The eye was sharp. But the eye was pointed at the wrong target.

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Why We Don’t Aim

Here’s the part that books on direction tend to leave out. The reason you haven’t aimed isn’t that you don’t know how.

It’s that aiming forecloses.

The moment you name what you’re pointed at, you’ve also named everything you’re not pointed at.

And some of what you’re not pointed at is stuff you’re still entertaining — possibilities held loosely, identities not yet ruled out, versions of the year that could theoretically still be yours.

Vagueness keeps all of them on the table. And to a smart, capable person, that open table feels like freedom.

It isn’t. A year spent keeping every option open is a year in which none of them gets built. The options you refuse to close off stay open at the exact cost of the things you’d have made if you’d closed them.

Naming the aim asks you to grieve the year you’re not going to have, so you can actually have the one you are. Most people would rather stay vague and keep every year theoretically available. That choice has a price. It just gets paid later.

The Draw & The Release

There’s a reason this is on my mind as spring winds to a close and summer approaches. If you want the full explanation, look up Nic Peterson’s book, Seasonal Intelligence.

The archer draws in the cool air. The draw is slow. The eyes do their work, the target comes into focus, the angle is found, the tension is held. Then — and only then — the release.

But notice when the aim is set. Not at release. At the draw. By the time the string slips your fingers, the arrow has already committed to its line. It will go where your eyes sent it, measured at the moment you drew, not the moment you let go.

You cannot aim at the moment of release. By then, there’s nothing left to do but watch.

Which means the scramble of effort — the pushing, the hustle, the doing — is the release. And no amount of it can correct an arrow that was never drawn toward anything in particular. Push harder on a bad aim, and you simply arrive at the wrong place sooner, more tired, more sure you were doing the work.

The effort was always producing. It was producing exactly what the eyes pointed at.

So, Before You Let Go

Don’t ask whether you’re focused. You probably are. Focus is the easy virtue. It’s just attention with the lights on.

Ask the harder one: what am I actually drawn toward right now — and is it worth the arrow?

You’ll know the aim is true when it’s almost boring to say out loud and impossible to forget. One sentence. The kind you could tell a stranger in an elevator and they’d understand what you’re trying to do.

If you can’t say that sentence yet, that’s not a failure of effort. It’s a sign the draw isn’t finished.

Stay on the draw a little longer. The arrow can wait.