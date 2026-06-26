Tim Brinkhof recently wrote a sharp piece for Big Think titled “Forget Stoicism. Skepticism is the ancient philosophy we need today.” Drawing on Massimo Pigliucci’s new book, How to Be a Happy Skeptic (which I highly recommend), Brinkhof makes a genuinely useful case.

In an age of deepfakes, motivated reasoning, and confident nonsense delivered at scale, the Skeptic’s discipline of doubt — holding your beliefs loosely, admitting when you’re wrong, suspending judgment until the evidence is in — is good medicine.

He’s right about that. Brinkhof’s also fairer to Stoicism than the headline lets on, noting it’s far more than its influencer-era reputation.

I want to build on his piece, not knock it down. Because the headline sets up a fight the ancients themselves wouldn’t have recognized, and the cure for our moment isn’t choosing between these two schools. It’s putting them both to work together.

The passivity charge

Brinkhof raises the familiar worry that Stoicism risks “the acceptance of needless suffering” — that its insistence on bearing what you can’t control breeds passivity in the face of injustice you might otherwise fix.

That’s a fair description of lowercase-s stoicism. The stiff upper lip. The grin-and-bear-it. The version that shrugs and mutters “nothing I can do.”

But it’s quite the opposite of what capital-S Stoicism teaches.

The dichotomy of control — Epictetus’s “some things are up to us, and some things are not” — is not a counsel of surrender. It’s a targeting system. You sort what’s yours to affect from what isn’t precisely so you can pour your energy into the former instead of bleeding it out on the latter. Naming what you can’t change is the first step toward changing what you can. That’s not retreat. That’s how you take aim.

And the Stoics were emphatic that what’s “up to us” includes confronting injustice. Marcus Aurelius — the most powerful man in the world, writing private reminders to himself — put it about as plainly as it can be put:

“You can also commit injustice by doing nothing.” — Meditations, 9.5

Doing nothing is itself a choice, and it can be the unjust one. A philosophy that says that is not a philosophy of passivity.

Justice is the virtue that won’t sit still

Here’s what gets lost when Stoicism gets flattened into “endure quietly.”

The Stoics named four cardinal virtues: wisdom, justice, courage, and self-control. And justice — the virtue aimed entirely outward, at our obligations to one another — sits at the center, because the Stoics held that we are social creatures by nature. To live “in accord with nature” is to live for the common good, not in spite of it.

But justice can’t operate alone. It needs the other three.

It takes courage to act against an injustice when staying silent would be safer. It takes self-control to respond rather than react — to act rightly instead of just venting. And it takes wisdom to see clearly what’s actually happening and what’s actually yours to do about it.

Strip the story away, see the situation as it is, then act — deliberately, for the common good, without compromising who you are. That’s not a man huddling under the blankets. That’s a man stepping onto the field.

Epictetus — who was born enslaved and became one of the great teachers of the ancient world — framed our duties as a post we’re assigned and must not abandon. You don’t desert your station because the work is hard or the outcome uncertain. You hold your ground.

CSA: This article is the seed for this week’s Friday on Purpose call. Circle members — your breakout prompt is at the bottom. Not in The Circle yet? Details below. Circle up

Where Skepticism comes in

Now watch what happens to Brinkhof’s “either/or.”

That wisdom the Stoic needs — the clear seeing, the refusal to be hijacked by a tidy story, the willingness to test a belief before committing to it — is the Skeptic’s entire project.

The Skeptic teaches you how to hold your judgments provisionally, how to admit a mistake without your identity cracking, how to keep asking “but how do I actually know?” That’s not a rival to Stoic wisdom. It’s the cultivation of it. The Skeptics are the master craftsmen of the very faculty Stoic justice depends on.

And the traffic runs both ways. Doubt is a fine discipline for inquiry — but at some point you have to act, and pure suspension of judgment can curdle into paralysis.

That’s where Stoicism picks up the tool: once you’ve done the honest work of figuring out what’s yours to change, you change it well. Courage to act, justice to aim the action, self-control to keep it clean.

The Skeptic asks, “How do I know what’s mine to change?” The Stoic answers, “And once you know — change it, and change it well.”

Doubt for the inquiry. Commitment for the response.

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Both/and

The Stoics, for what it’s worth, weren’t afraid of this kind of comparison. They invited it. They sharpened their thinking by testing it against rival schools, smelting away the weak ideas in the process. So did the Skeptics. Cicero, the Skeptic that Brinkhof rightly admires, wrote On Duties — still one of the most influential accounts of Stoic obligation ever set down. These schools shared a root in Socrates, a goal in eudaimonia, and more than a little common ground. The rivalry is a modern invention.

As for Seneca, sometimes held up as Stoicism’s cautionary tale — a man who counseled Nero and didn’t always live up to his own standard — that’s a gap between a man and his ideals, not a flaw in the ideals. We don’t judge a map by the traveler who folded it up and went his own way.

The honest answer to “which ancient philosophy do we need today?” is: yes. Both/and.

We need the humility to question and the courage to act. We need to hold our beliefs loosely and our commitments firmly. We need the doubt that keeps us honest and the justice that won’t let us sit still.

That’s not a compromise between two schools. It’s a fuller picture of one good life.

Don’t forget Stoicism. And don’t skip Skepticism either.

If this is the kind of thinking you want to do more of — not just reading about the art of living, but practicing it with people on the same path — that’s exactly what The Circle is for.

Paid subscribers gather every week to put ideas like these to work: Monday on Purpose to set the week, Wednesday’s Catalyst Call, and Friday on Purpose to reflect and connect. This week’s Friday call digs into the both/and you just read.

Pull up a chair. Circle up here.

→ Circle & Inner Circle breakout prompt for our Friday on Purpose call: Marcus says you can commit injustice by doing nothing. Where in your life or work right now is “doing nothing” actually a choice you’re making — and what would courage, aimed well, look like there? Go deep. Bring one insight back to the group.