Picture a seeker at the foot of a mountain.

She’s strong, trained, and capable. She has everything she needs to reach the top.

There are three ways this climb goes wrong. Only one of them is about speed.

She never starts. She stands at the trailhead wrestling with whether she’s really a climber, whether she’s capable enough, worthy enough. The story about herself won’t let her take the first step. She starts, then stalls. Which route are the others taking? Whose map should she follow? What gear is everyone else using? She studies everyone else’s ascent and never commits to her own line. Busy, but not moving. She summits the wrong mountain. She runs hard and strong on grit and hustle, and every skill works. She wins a climb she never wanted. The victory is pyrrhic, and the view from the top is hollow.

She could be brilliant at every part of it and still end up nowhere she wanted to be.

Are you living one of these three right now?

CSA: This article is the inspiration for today’s 30-minute Friday on Purpose call with The Circle (paid subscribers) at 1 p.m. ET. Join The Circle now and see you there! Circle up

Three Traps (Not One)

I’ve been sitting with two books that hang their argument on the same three words. Nic Peterson’s Coming Home aims them at your whole life. Dan Nicholson’s Rigging the Game aims them at money.

Those words are clarity, certainty, and collapsing time.

Each word is a step. Each step has its own trap. And each trap has its own antidote.

Clarity. The trap: she never starts, stuck in the worthiness-and-ableness story about who she is. The antidote: subtract down to your necessary position, and don’t do the reckoning alone.

Certainty. The trap: she stalls planning the approach, running on borrowed maps in someone else’s race. The antidote: craft your own path from where you actually stand.

Collapsing time. The trap: she summits the wrong mountain, fast. The antidote: velocity over speed, and raise the floor.

The third trap is the one the whole productivity industry sells: collapsed time without clarity or certainty. “Six figures in six months.” “Lose twenty pounds in thirty days.” The third ingredient is sold without the first two.

The Reversal

Everyone wants to start at collapsing time. Go fast, get it now.

But that’s the last step.

You earn speed by getting certain. And you can’t get certain without clarity. The three have an order. Skip a step, and you pay for it, sometimes for years.

Clarity. Certainty. Collapsing time. Peterson is blunt about the sequence in Coming Home, and the rest of this piece walks it in order: the trap inside each step, its antidote, and the short exercise I use with coaching clients and The Circle to put it to work.

Someone you know is standing in one of these traps right now. Hitting their numbers and suspecting they’re the wrong numbers. Studying everyone else’s map. Stuck at the trailhead. Send this to them. Share

Below the paywall is the full walkthrough of all three steps. The boring magic of clarity, made concrete with a mountain and a bow. The difference between borrowed certainty and the kind you can stand on. Why collapsed time is a multiplier that pays in both directions. Three short exercises you can run this week. And the reverse-sequence test to run before you speed up anything in your life.

If this work serves you, a paid subscription gets you the rest of this piece, the full archive, and a seat in The Circle, where we do this work together. Upgrade now

Step 1: Clarity

Clarity comes first. The quiet, unglamorous, boring work of knowing your own position.

Where you actually, currently are. What you actually, currently have. Most of us answer with where we want to be, or with the version of our situation we perform for other people. Clarity answers with what’s actually there.

That’s why clarity feels boring. It’s mostly subtractive. You strip away the version you perform, the version you tell yourself to feel better, the version you’d like to be true, and you look underneath.

Here’s the part that stings. Most people never get clarity because they can’t sit with what’s actually there. The actual situation is almost always smaller and less impressive than the one they’ve been describing.

And here’s the trap. The reckoning is heavy. You see how far off you are, and how much you’re carrying that was never yours to carry, and it can leave you feeling lost and alone. For a lot of people, the story underneath is about worthiness, about whether they’re even able to do this. That story keeps them at the trailhead.

And here’s the good news. There is an antidote to the clarity trap, and here it is.