There’s a level of work — and a level of living — that you can’t reach alone.

Not because you lack the talent, the drive, or the clarity. But because the gap between where you are and where you sense you could be requires more than occasional insight.

It requires someone in your corner for the daily work of getting there. Someone who knows your terrain, challenges your assumptions, and helps you move with intention rather than just effort.

That’s what a Cornerman does.

“Scott has an extraordinary gift for helping people see what they can’t see themselves — and then helping them do something about it.”—Nikki Lerner, Voice & Culture Coach

What Is Cornerman?

Cornerman is my highest-proximity coaching engagement — a sustained, high-touch relationship built around one question:

What would it look like for you to fully step into who you are, what you do best, and where you belong?

For some people, that question lives primarily in their work — building a business or practice that funds and fits the life they actually want, without the hustle, the noise, or the compromise.

For others, it lives in a larger transition — a career shift, a new chapter, a question of identity and purpose that a business plan alone can’t answer.

For most people I work with at this level, it’s both.

Cornerman is where we do that work together — with the depth, consistency, and proximity it actually requires.

Why I Created Cornerman

I’ve spent years watching capable, purpose-driven people stay stuck — not because they don’t know what to do, but because they’re doing it alone, in the wrong order, or against their own grain.

The people I work with at the Cornerman level aren’t short on intelligence or effort. They’re short on a trusted thinking partner who will tell them the truth, hold the bigger picture when they can’t see it, and help them act with intention instead of just staying busy.

That’s the gap Cornerman is designed to close.

My approach isn’t about more content, more discovery calls, or more cold outreach. It’s about identifying what’s actually working, removing what isn’t, and building a way of living and working that compounds over time rather than consuming you.

Who This Is For

Cornerman is for people who are serious about closing a significant gap — in their work, their life, or both — and who are ready for the level of proximity and honest engagement that actually moves the needle.

This is for you if:

You sense more is available to you than what you’re currently living — and you’re done waiting for the right moment to close that gap.

You’re building a solopreneur business or practice, and you know your offer, your marketing, or your conversation engine needs more than occasional feedback to reach its potential.

You’re navigating a significant life transition — a career shift, a post-career question, a change in identity or role — and you want a grounded, principled thinking partner for the journey.

You’ve tried programs, courses, and communities and found that what you actually need is someone who knows your specific terrain and shows up for it consistently.

You’re ready to be challenged — not just encouraged — and to do the honest work that genuine progress requires.

This is not for people looking for validation, shortcuts, or someone to think for them. Cornerman is a high-engagement relationship. It works because both of us show up fully for it.

What’s Included

This is my most hands-on engagement. As your Cornerman, I’m with you every step of the way.

Weekly 1:1 Call: One hour, every week. Focused entirely on your most immediate constraint — what’s in the way, what’s working, and what the next right move is. No agenda imposed from the outside. We work on what’s actually alive for you.

Daily Voxer Access — Monday through Friday: The real work happens between calls. Daily asynchronous coaching via Voxer means you have a thinking partner available for the moments that matter — the decisions, the doubts, the breakthroughs that don’t wait for the next scheduled session.

Weekly Catalyst Group Call: Access to the weekly group call, where Circle members work through their most pressing questions together. The peer context often surfaces insight that 1:1 work alone doesn’t reach.

“Working with Scott has given me the confidence to believe in my voice more and embrace my unique path. He’s helped me focus on what truly matters — building connections, aligning my business with my life, and finding joy in the process.” — Brie-Anna Willey, Business for Nerds

What Becomes Possible

The people I work with at this level don’t experience incremental improvement. They experience a shift in how they see themselves, how they show up, and what they’re willing to claim as possible.

For those building a business, that often looks like a clearer offer, a more natural conversation engine, and a marketing approach that compounds rather than exhausts — with significantly less time spent on efforts that don’t return value.

For those navigating a life transition, it often looks like a clearer sense of direction, a more honest relationship with their own constraints and possibilities, and the confidence to take the next step without waiting for certainty that was never coming.

For most, it looks like both.

“I am gaining greater trust in myself and achieving my client acquisition goals with greater ease and confidence with Scott’s help.” — Penny Harris, Mission Centered Giving

How to Explore Fit

Cornerman is offered to a small number of people at a time. That’s not a scarcity tactic — it’s the only way to do this kind of work well.

If what you’ve read here resonates, the next step is a conversation. No application, no sales page, no pitch. Just an honest exchange to find out whether this is the right fit, the right time, and the right level of engagement for where you are and where you’re headed.

Drop a comment below or send an email to scott@creativeonpurpose.com. I’ll respond personally.

“With Cornerman, you are the project. You will discover things about yourself that enable you to create the work you want to do and live the life you want to live.” — MJ Viederman, TRU2U

P.S. — The most important conversations I’ve had with clients didn’t start with a sales page. They started with someone being honest about where they were and what they were reaching toward. If that’s you, I’d like to hear from you.

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