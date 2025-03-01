Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Julia F. Carlo's avatar
Julia F. Carlo
May 13, 2025

Scott, this sounds amazing. Having you in my corner like this would be life changing (this is my "crystal ball" moment of predicting the future ;)

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