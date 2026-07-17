Creative on Purpose

Creative on Purpose

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Bruce C. Bryan's avatar
Bruce C. Bryan
13h

Love this. It’s a part of the talks I give on the service driven culture. Set the vibe!

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1 reply by Scott Perry
Shannon R. MacKinnon's avatar
Shannon R. MacKinnon
16h

Such a great frame. Thanks for the questions!

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