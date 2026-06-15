What’s stalling your Substack?

You’ve got an answer. Everybody does. Too few subscribers. The algorithm’s rigged. Your Notes aren’t landing. Nobody’s upgrading to paid.

Write your answer down. One sentence. And let’s test it.

CSA: This article is the inspiration for today’s 30-minute Monday on Purpose call with paid subscribers at 11 a.m. ET. Join The Circle now and see you there! Pull up your seat in The Circle

I’ve coached independent creators for a decade, and for the past three years, most of them are on Substack. That’s plenty long enough to see the pattern clearly.

Most stalled Substacks belong to writers following a rulebook they never chose.

Post every day. Work the Notes algorithm. Collab for reach. Chase the bestseller badge.

Someone handed you that rulebook. The growth-hacker gurus, selling one promise dressed a hundred different ways: more. More followers. More posts. More reach. More hacks. More is their answer to every question they’re careful never to ask.

And to be clear, none of this is really about Substack.

Substack is simply a content distribution platform, and the same approach works for any blog, podcast, newsletter, or social channel you’re using to reach people. Substack is just where I’m proving it right now.

That’s the game you were sold. And if you’re like most of the writers I work with, you can feel that you don’t want to play it. So you half-play. You chase a little more, stall, then chase again. And you blame your effort, your consistency, your discipline.

The discipline was never the problem. The undisciplined pursuit of more was the problem.

More is motion without direction. It feels like progress and leaves you exhausted and somehow further behind.

The game you think you’re playing is actually playing you.

Because the rulebook has an answer for everything except the three questions that actually matter: What change are you trying to make in someone’s life? Who, specifically, are you trying to make it for? What promise are you making that you can keep again and again?

Skip those, and every tactic in the book works against you. Tactics are multipliers. Aim them at a clear promise for the right people, and they compound. Aim them at a fuzzy offer, and they just help more people scroll past you faster.

So what’s really slowing down your growth?

A stalled Substack is usually a clarity problem that looks like a growth problem.

Here’s how to tell which question is weak: Your writing feels scattered? You’re not clear on the change you’re making.

Your writing is good, but few people stick? You’re not clear on who it’s for.

People read and like, but never upgrade or hire you? Your promise is fuzzy, or you’re not keeping it.

Answer the three cleanly, and the right kind of growth follows. A real community. Engaged readers who want what you offer, support each other, and tell the right people about you.

When your idea is clear, Substack’s network (restacks, recommendations, Notes) carries it for you. Your readers become your distribution.

That’s the growth I’m after, and it’s the opposite of chasing more. I’m building a thriving room for the right people, the kind that keeps my coaching practice full of clients who are ready and eager to do the work. Vanity numbers don’t interest me.

The bestseller badge is just a byproduct of doing that well. I’m 61 paid subscribers into the 100 it takes to earn it, with no deep discounts, no countdown timers, and no complicated funnels.

But here’s the number that really proves the approach works.

I’ve hit my annual revenue goal before the end of June every year for the last three years.

What goal do you want to achieve with your Substack?

That’s what we’ll learn to build toward together at Substack on Purpose, a free workshop for all Creative on Purpose subscribers on Wednesday, July 1st at noon ET.

In 30 minutes, you’ll diagnose what’s actually stalling your publication, draft your answers to the three questions, and boil them down to a single line your favorite reader could repeat in one breath.

You’ll leave with a worksheet, an AI helper prompt to keep refining, and one next move with a date on it.

Claim your free seat

Circle members, stay after the presentation for the live Q&A and implementation session. Bring your drafts, and we’ll sharpen them together.

Still holding the sentence you wrote at the top? Bring that too. Most people find it names a symptom, and naming the real problem is worth 30 minutes on its own. So is choosing the game you’d rather play.

Grab a pen. Save your seat.

RSVP here