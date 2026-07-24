Sometimes I ask it other ways. Are you thriving, or just coping? Are you thriving, or just coasting?

By getting through, I mean coasting, coping, or trying to remain dull, distracted, and delusional. Simply doing today what you did yesterday, or scrolling through social media or YouTube videos when you should be doing the real work, or believing in what you believe simply because you believe it.

Most people answer fast, and they land on getting through, and none of it looks like a crisis, which is what makes it so easy to miss.

The ancient Greeks had a word for the sense of thriving we’re all striving for, eudaimonia.

It’s a funny word, fun to say, easy to mispronounce, and even easier to misinterpret.

Most people interpret eudaimonia as happiness, but it really means something closer to human flourishing.

Here’s the fuller version.

Eudaimonia means maintaining your sense of prosperity, purpose, and peace of mind despite anything life throws at you, even when it goes sideways, upside down, and all topsy-turvy. So you can maintain your equanimity in both a hard season and in an easy one.

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My both/and interpretation comes from earlier writing, in my book Onward: Where Certainty Ends, Possibility Begins. As you seek and strive, you are sufficient and enough, and there is still more to explore and do. These are not paradoxes or contradictions. This is the human condition.

You are sufficient even as you strive.

I know that from the inside, because I spent years on the wrong side of it.

I taught at famous schools. I was respected by my peers and my students. But I detested the politics, the infighting, and the interference from administrators and parents. I felt like I couldn’t do the real work: helping students become what they wish to become, helping them think and look critically at themselves, the world, and each other.

I left what everyone else told me was a dream job, gave myself to music, and learned the slow way that flourishing never waits on the far side of your troubles. You do it inside them, or you don’t do it at all.

What about you? Are you flourishing, or are you just getting by? And if the honest answer is getting by, what would flourishing look like right here, in the life you already have?

Get the free preview My book, Stepping Into Possibility: Ancient Stoic Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life, Work, & Relationships, comes out August 13th. Ahead of that you can download the Introduction and the first chapter free, and I hope it gets you itching for the rest. → Grab the free preview at creativeonpurpose.com/possibility-preview or tap the button below. Preview Possibility

Let’s talk about it — Friday on Purpose Every Friday, paid subscribers gather for Friday on Purpose — thirty minutes to end the week with a little insight, inspiration, and connection. I share a short riff or provocation, and then we drop into breakout rooms to actually unpack it together. This Friday’s prompt: This past week: flourishing, or getting through? And what would flourishing look like right here, with nothing about your circumstances changed? That’s the kind of question that goes further with other people in the room than it does alone. If you’re reading as a free subscriber, upgrading gets you a seat — details are in the welcome email. Upgrade now

More soon. Onward.

Scott

These posts are written with AI assistance. Every idea, example, and judgment is mine — and so is what I’m asking you to do with them.